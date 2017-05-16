Galaxy S8 sales are on fire

Launching a new flagship smartphone while a potentially game-changing iPhone is just peeking over the horizon is a tricky proposition, but it’s seemingly paid off in a big way for Samsung. After crushing the company’s own records for pre-order launch sales, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ continue to post huge sales figures despite only being available for less than a month. A new report out of Korea confirms that the new handsets have already passed five million in global sales.

The Galaxy S8 twins, which have been universally praised as the best Android devices currently available, debuted in North America and Korea on April 21st, then rolled out to several more countries in the following weeks. By the end of May, the phone is expected to be available in a whopping 120 countries.

Samsung has chosen not to offer much detail regarding the sales figures of the different S8 and S8+ configurations, but if pre-order figures are any indication, the most expensive models of the phone are selling quite well despite their high price point.

With sales of over five million in just the first few weeks of limited global availability, Samsung is already expected to tally 20 million sales by the halfway point of 2017, and as many as 60 million units by the end of the year. The phone’s launch in China could be a major factor in achieving that lofty goal, and Samsung’s recent performance in the country has not been particularly impressive. However, the extremely good reputation the S8 carries could reverse those fortunes in short order.