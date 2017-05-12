More leaks show the OnePlus 5 will have one crucial feature

The Galaxy S8 is finally available in stores, but the OnePlus 5 is one of the mostly hotly-anticipated Android phones right now. The handset will be launched this summer, OnePlus already confirmed, while a slew of reports already revealed almost everything there is to know about the handset. We still don’t know what the phone will look like, and reports offer conflicting details regarding one of its most important features. But there’s a new leak that might settle it.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to feature a dual lens rear camera on the back, although it’s unclear whether it’ll have a horizontal or vertical orientation. A series of images posted on SlashLeaks indicate the camera will have two lenses and will be placed vertically, in a central location.

The flash is positioned under the camera, and it’s followed by the OnePlus logo. One other detail to note is that there’s no fingerprint sensor on the back. That means it’s positioned on the front side of the handset, probably just below the display.

SlashLeaks posted four images that show various proposals for the rear camera and antenna lines design. Aside from the minor camera, flash, and antenna differences, the renders show the same overall design for the handset. It’s unclear at this time which one will be chosen as the final design, and that’s assuming these leaked renders have indeed leaked from OnePlus.

A render for the front side of the handset isn’t available, but here are the images posted on SlashLeaks:

Image Source: SlashLeaks

Image Source: SlashLeaks

Image Source: SlashLeaks

Image Source: SlashLeaks