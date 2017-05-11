We’ve got nine fresh paid iPhone and iPad apps for you to check out on Thursday, and they’re all on sale for free right now for a limited time. Of course, if nine apps aren’t enough for whatever reason, you’ll find a few more in yesterday’s post if you hurry.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

ThemeKit

Normally $0.99.

Get access to custom Live Wallpapers that will animate your lock screen and bring it to life! Select a Live Wallpaper from our catalog, and when you 3D Touch your screen it will start animating. Show it off to your friends! Right now there are more than 40 Live Wallpapers you can choose from. We are working to add more Live Wallpapers as time goes on. To set the Live Wallpaper on your lock screen:

1) Make sure Low Power Mode is OFF

2) Save a Live Wallpaper from the app

3) Open Settings > Wallpaper > Choose a New Wallpaper

4) Select the Live Wallpaper you saved

5) Go to your lock screen, and 3D Touch the screen.

Easy Translation

Normally $9.99.

Easy Translation, as its name suggests, is an easy to use yet powerful full-text translation tool for iPhone users. With support of around 32 languages, this top-of-the-line app, offers the best possible translation for your text. Need to translate your text? No problem. Pick your source and target languages, type your text and click the button. Done! ::FEATURES:: – Translate your text into 32 foreign languages.

– Input your text by typing or speaking.

– Copy your text with one tap.

– The app can read aloud both source and target texts. An Internet connection is required. ::SUPPORTED LANGUAGES:: – Arabic

– Basque

– Catalan

– Chinese

– Chinese (traditional)

– Czech

– Danish

– Dutch

– English

– Filipino

– Finnish

– French

– German

– Greek

– Hindi

– Hungarian

– Indonesian

– Irish

– Italian

– Japanese

– Korean

– Malay

– Norwegian

– Polish

– Portuguese

– Romanian

– Russian

– Spanish

– Swedish

– Thai

– Turkish

– Vietnamese Make your life easier and get your copy now.

Weather Now

Normally $3.99.

Amazingly beautiful 3D images of our planet draws your attention for so long that you may forget that the application has other useful features that allows you easy access to precise, global weather information. Features:

• Easily select different cities using the city carousel with national flags

• Chic 3D “home screen” with high-quality real-time image of the earth, atmosphere, the stars and the sun

• 15-day forecast chart with detailed daily weather conditions, independent day and night temperature charts

• 48-hour hourly forecast with detailed information with real-time changing of chart step

• Database of 80 000 cities with weather information, quick look-up and automatic detection of location

• Temperature on the icon badge

• Customized Weather Widget

• Weather Maps The main features of “Weather Now” are the “home screen” and the forecast page with a unique way of scaling the charts. On the “home screen”, you can get information on the selected location such as local time and current weather with detailed weather conditions, and, of course, an incredibly beautiful three-dimensional image of the globe with realistic-looking atmosphere, the sun and the stars. You can manually turn it, increase and decrease its size, run the slow spinning animation or stop it. Installed in a cradle or dock station, the application can run as a screensaver, attracting your friends and fellows. The weather forecast is provided by CustomWeather, Inc, an American weather provider of global weather information for over 15 years. CustomWeather is a leader in technology and meteorological innovation, providing local weather information to companies and application developers around the world. The current weather data is gathered from thousands of professionally installed and maintained weather stations installed mostly at airports. WeatherNow only shows current weather from stations that have reported local weather conditions within the past hour. Current weather data is refreshed every 30 minutes; that is twice as frequent as most other weather providers can offer. Unique 48-hour forecasts from over 80,000 locations around the world provide a level of coverage and detail that simply cannot be found elsewhere. Current weather information includes: description, air temperature, wind direction and force, humidity, dew point, pressure, visibility, as well as comfort index with reference to current weather conditions.

Detailed weather forecast information includes: description, day and night air temperature, wind direction and force, humidity, UV index, probability of precipitation, and comfort index with reference to current weather conditions.

Little Kitten

Normally $1.99.

Little Kitten is every child’s dream – a cheeky, funny and adorable little pet. Take a ride on the airplane, shoot some hoops, play hide & seek and bed trampoline or get creative with paw painting – you can always have a great time with your best kitten friend! Explore the kittens world and discover cute animations, laugh with and care for your sweet furry pal.

The unique game-design encourages children to explore the room with minimal use of icons or menus. The 6 mini-games offer a wide variety of interactions and are designed so they appeal to a wide age range. The philosophy is not about winning, losing or competition, it’s about having fun in a child friendly environment and learning without even realizing it! Great Mini-Games with purpose!: Compatibility: The App doesn’t support iPad2, iPhone 4s, iPad Mini1, iPod5 with iOS9 1) Kitten Hide&Seek – encourages focus and attention.

2) Paw Painting – creativity unleashed! Mix red, yellow, blue to get every imaginable color – your child will learn realistic paint mixing, then come up with your own master piece using a paw print or a standard brush.

3) Mouse & Cheese – Memorize where the zones are to sneak mouse past little kitten over to the cheese. Or just have some laughs seeing what happens when little kitten catches the mouse!

4) Bed Trampoline – Discover all little kitten’s hidden tricks and moves!

5) Animal Puzzle – Mix and match funny animal combinations to earn biscuits that you can then feed to your little kitten.

6) Feeding – Each time you play a mini-game you receive cat food snacks, children love feeding little kitten and watching it licking it’s lips and purr after a good feed!

7) Cat-in-the-box educational mini game Not using any text menus, the game can be easily navigated by young children. Parents have the option to limit screen time for their kids: after a chosen time, the kitten gets tired and goes to sleep.

Little Kitten is a high-tech app – using the latest 3d animation technology to create the visuals, it also uses cutting edge programming to maximize the user experience on your apple device. Enjoy the premium quality content in this original app brought to you by Fox and Sheep & Squeakosaurus. For children 3-8 years.

Z Ringtones

Normally $0.99.

With Zinger Ringtone app, you can easily get premium ringtones! Just choose your beloved songs, download and then your ringtone is ready! Get tons of high-quality, licensed ringtones from different categories. Try the best ringtones with Zinger Ringtone app!

Werds

Normally $0.99.

Werds is the fastest, easiest and best way to add text, quotes and phrases to your photos. Then quickly and easily share your creations to social media like Facebook and Twitter. Werd’s was designed to give you a simple but powerful tool to create and edit inspiring and beautifully artwork, memes, party invites, jokes and more. Or simply add a caption to a silly photo. Quickly and easily share to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, SMS, email, Airdrop as well as print and save to your camera roll. Werds includes: • 30 exciting selected fonts (15 available for in-app purchase)

• Quickly add text to your photos

• Simple streamlined interface

• Add a single word or a complete paragraph

• Integrated social sharing

• Drop shadows and highlights for better legibility

• Design on the fly Werd’s single screen interface Werds let’s you quickly:

• Inspire friends with your quotes

• Create memes

• Make inside jokes

• Make a list

• Design a birthday card

• Jazz up your blog posts

• Add info to your craigslist photos

• Wish that people were here

• Be memorable on Instagram

• Tell stories with emoji’s

• Add context to your photos

• Show off your skills as a writer

• Get more likes

What people are saying: “I actually use this app all the time. Really easy to use, beautifully designed and lots of fun.”

—

“Easy and Friendly”

—

“Neat little app… very easy to use, very simple, very handy… try it! You’ll be hooked!”

—

“Great for birthday cards and fun messaging. Fun to share with friends.”

—

“Perfect for adding text on images”

Make A Call

Normally $0.99.

Now you can play Make A Call with global users!

Upload any Caller’s photo and any Voice you like, million world users will ‘pick up’ your phone call!

And, super sweetie function Today Widget let you launch Fake Call instantly and secrecy! iOS8 supported perfectly！

Escape boring conversation, prank friends, acting……Whatever you want!

NO ADS Still!

10 international languages supported（简体 繁体 English Deutsch Français 日本語 한국어 русский Español العربية Türkçe） You must want it very much when:

1.Escape a boring conversation or was embarrassed.

2.Best tools for acting with your wife/husband, boss, mom/dad and friends.

3.Prank friends or to pretend to be powerful, 100% success, 100% effect. ATTENTION:

For iOS system limited, DO NOT lock the screen or press home button quit the App when you using it.

For real effect, hang up the phone call will quit App, you can run it again.

Insta Piclab for Instagram

Normally $1.99.

Fashion Design Collages, Find Your Inspiration. – Insta Piclab

Our new versatile collage feature gives you a ton of flexibility to be creative and customize! Select from 200 different templates for up to 9 photos at a time, will cater all your photography needs. You can now add stickers and artwork & text to any photo. Lots of options to adjust the font, size and color of your text, plus move your words around till it looks perfect!

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo. -You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want. -Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters. -Use cropping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding. -Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. – NO advertising, NO watermark. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle.

