Apple and Amazon to unveil Prime Video app for Apple TV at WWDC

One of the Apple TV’s most glaring shortcomings will soon be a thing of the past. According to a new report from Buzzfeed’s John Paczkowski, Apple at WWDC next month will finally announce that Amazon’s Prime Video service will finally be coming to Apple’s set-top box. While an announcement is just three weeks away, the actual implementation may still take a few weeks. Still, this is welcome news and should make the Apple TV a more compelling option for users looking to cut the cord.

While the notion of anyone being interested in a streaming service from Amazon would have seemed bizarre even a few years ago, Jeff Bezos and co. have turned its video streaming service — available to Prime members — into an impressive stand-alone service. And though it’s not exactly Netflix, Amazon has had a tremendous amount of success rolling out original movies and award-winning TV shows like Transparent.

What’s also interesting is that Apple and Amazon — both notoriously stubborn negotiators — have reportedly also come to an agreement regarding the sale of the Apple TV on Amazon’s online retail store. Remember, Amazon kicked the Apple TV and Google’s Chromecast to the curb in late 2015.

As part of the arrangement between the two companies, Amazon — which stopped selling Apple TV devices two years ago, when it also banned Google’s Chromecast devices from its virtual shelves — will resume selling Apple’s set-top box. In October 2015, Amazon forbid third-party electronics sellers from selling Apple TVs and Google Chromecasts through their Amazon storefronts, arguing that the devices inspired “customer confusion.”

All in all, it’s nice to see Apple and Amazon put their petty squabbles aside and reach an agreement that favors consumers on all ends.