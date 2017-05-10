We had some gems for you in yesterday’s list of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, and a few of them are still free downloads if you missed that post for some reason. We’ve got a fresh new batch of you on Wednesday though, and you’ll find 10 premium apps on sale below. As always, these sales could end at any moment, so grab them while you can.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

CircularText

Normally $1.99.

Add beautiful circular text to your photos.

Main features:

– 100+ fonts

– 18 circular text templates

– 20 circle frames for text

– 27 patterns

– 10 masks

– Move, resize and rotate text

– Emboss Effect

– Drop Shadow Effect

– Transparency Effect

– Multi-Level Undo/Redo

– Max Resolution

Recapify

Normally $11.99.

Recapify is a Mobile Collaboration App that allows Users to Elegantly Recap, Communicate, Organize, Save & Measure High Value Meeting Results in 2 Minutes or Less.

Recapify was born of a Sales Person’s Frustration: . What Happens to Those Meeting Notes Everyone Takes?

. Successful Meeting = Lots of Data Entry & Burdens!

. Repetition On Meeting Results and Opportunity Details.

. Getting New Players Up to Speed.

. Meeting and Contact Research.

. CRM Burdens! The right thing, Never the Right Time. Recapify Users Benefit in the following ways:

. Improve Account/Sales Execution by Communicating & Holding Teammates Accountable for Action Items

. Reduce Data Entry Burdens Summarizing Meetings, Communicating, Transcribing Notes.

. NO More Lost Content and Forgotten

. Reduce Time Research Meeting & Account History

. Reduce Repetitive Updates on Meeting Status

. Makes REPS CRM Stars by Automatically Updating CRMs in Elegant High Value Fashion that is useful for Company. What Recapify Does NOT try To Do . Does NOT try to Take OVER your Contact List or your Calendar.

. Does NOT ask to integrate with your Corporate EMAIL or Calendar (think Security Issues)

. Does NOT try to change how you work

. Not Replace Corporate or Personal Tools

. Make Evernote, SFDC, Onenote, Outlook Better

IN and OUT of Recapify. Immediate Value. We Value the way you work. Productivity that Makes you Productive!!

Photo Poster Pro

Normally $2.99.

Best Sellers: Switzerland, Turkey, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Israel, Korea, Egypt, Singapore, Chile, Malaysia, France, Slovakia, Lebanon, Czech, Germany, Canada, Japan, Arab, United States, Albania, Poland, Ukraine, Australia, United Kingdom. Photo Poster Pro is a powerful collage maker and photo editor for you to create amazing collages using your photos, fun stickers, text with cool fonts.Pro Edition has the most filters, fonts, collage, Start making your own stunning collages now! Dozens of templates:

More than 185 classic layout, Support creating photo collages which can contain up to 10 photos. Artistic filters

More a 275 are available. These special effects can be applied both globally and individually on your photos. Stylish text:

More than 165 fonts available. Allows a wide range of editing options: rotate, scale, change color, add multiple texts. Creative Cute stickers:

Choose from 600 stickers to spice up your photos.

Relax Meditation P

Normally $2.99.

Happiness at your fingertips! Learning and practicing meditation as an integral part of your day has been proven to increase the overall quality of your life. Our Relax Meditation app provides an immersive experience that approaches meditation from an everyday life perspective making it an easy, natural and simple activity for everyone. From the creators of Relax Melodies, Ipnos is proud to introduce its new app specialized in mindfulness meditation. Make us part of your everyday life, and experience incredible positive changes. Quiet your mind, improve your awareness, your mood and overall health by learning how to experience every moment to its fullest and find the happiness that’s been waiting for you. Try our free, 5-day Introductory program to meditation and experience firsthand how mindfulness can help you in all aspects of your everyday life. Some of the benefits of mindfulness meditation. * Boost your overall Health

* Find Happiness everywhere you go

* Improve your Relationships

* Increase your Focus and Awareness

* Improve your Productivity

* Know yourself at a deeper level

* Sleep Better Features – Free access to the 5-day Introductory path to meditation. With only 10 minutes a day, learn and practice mindfulness meditation with a program carefully designed for everyone.

– A wide selection of 5-day meditation programs specialized in various everyday topics:

* Self-Esteem

* Relationships

* Success

* Creativity

* New content every month!

– S.O.S. sessions for immediate relief.

– It also includes the features loved by our Relax Melodies users. Mix and match over 124 sounds and create your own custom melody to accompany your meditation practices.

– Community Melodies: Find and share sound mixes created by users like you from all around the world.

– Brainwave frequencies: Enhance your experience and achieve faster results.

– Meditation Reminder: Remind yourself when it’s time to meditate so you can continue mastering the skill of mindfulness. Widget also available. Send us your feedback and tell us about the topics you wish to see in future updates. Our mindfulness community is important to us.

Barrage Video Maker Pro

Normally $0.99.

Barrage Video Maker is a very useful app which can add all kinds of barrages to videos. With this app, any videos can become more interesting! **Key Features** – Select a video or shoot one and edit

– Barrage text size and color are changeable

– Barrage text fonts are changeable

– Barrage text moving speed are changeable

– Barrage text moving direction are changeable

– One tap to save

– Clear interface design and easy to use Download right now and create your barrage video!

UltraMixer Remote

Normally $1.99.

“UltraMixer Remote” works as remote control for the professional DJ software “UltraMixer” (www.ultramixer.com) to play music and samples and to take control of UltraMixer.

Dark Forest Interactive Horror ShortStory GameBook

Normally $0.99.

Language: English and Spanish — Reading time: 15-30 minutes Interactive book with multiple endings. “Living a Book” is a new approach of interactive books where your decisions change and trigger new stories and a new ending. Louis Versatti, a young heir man leaves his mansion looking for a new life, but the “Dark Forest” stands before him. Dark Forest is the place where he will experience supernatural encounter difficulties he has never imagined. The book “Living a Book” are written by ordinary people for writers and book lovers from all over the world. part of the movement and become the author of your own interactive book. LIVING A BOOK.

Enhancing your reading experience

Faux Browser

Normally $9.99.

Let’s say you are browsing some adult web site. Your girlfriend, spouse, coworker, roommate or your mom walks into your room. Don’t panic. Just press Home button. Pressing Home button wipes the page clean. Even the multi-tasking screen is cleaned out.

Firefox browsing mode

————————— Faux Browser does Desktop browsing mode. Find the Desktop browsing mode setting at. 1) Open Settings -> Faux Browser -> Firefox Desktop browsing

2) Tap it to turn it on. Use it to browse the Firefox only websites.

Privacy Browsing

—————————

Faux Browser does not use Google, who records your searching keywords and sell them to unknown third parties. We use DuckDuckGo, a private search engine which does not record anything about you. Moreover. all online tracking cookies are removed when you are done. Traces of all sites you visited are wiped clean.

Analytics Opt-Out

—————————

We respect our users privacy, and we understand that it is an individual choice. With Faux Browser, you can now Opt-Out from Analytics. To do so. 1) Open Settings -> Faux Browser -> Allow Google Analytics

2) Tap it to turn it off.

Gravity Orange 2

Normally $1.99.

Gravity Orange 2 – Help the orange to get all the stars, then the window would open. Pass the orange through the window to go to the next level. Keep it away from the spikes because they are dangerous. How to play:

– Cut off the ropes to drop the orange.

– Collide with the green or red buttons to build rope.

– Collide with the buttons which containing arrows to change gravity direction.

– Move the red buttons in the board. Features:

1. 6 chapters, 48 levels, more soon.

2. 4 characters and 8 ropes available.

3. Provide ‘HINT’ for each level.

4. Support multi touch.

5. Awesome physics.

6. Game Center supported.

Moment Mix

Normally $0.99.

Moment Mix is a powerful and fast collage maker with a lot of customize and editing tools, import and share options. Features: – It saves your current progress, you can continue in any time

– Undo/Redo feature

– Tons of adjustable templates

– Text labels with bunch of fonts

– Set location and time tags

– Setup output resolution

– Customize background/shadow/border

– Powerful photo editor

– Clean and simple interface Photo Editor Tools: – Enhance

– Photo Filters

– Light Effects

– Shapes

– Stickers

– Vignette

– Blur (5 types)

– Crop

– Orientation

– Brightness/Contrast

– Hue/Saturation

– Exposure

– Warmth

– Sharpness

– RGB Supported socials: – Twitter

– Instagram (share)

– Flickr (import, search, share)

– Tumblr

– VKontakte

