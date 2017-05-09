In case you haven’t heard about it by now, Apple is making a special iPhone this year to mark the device’s tenth anniversary. The iPhone 8 will have a variety of new features, including a fresh new design that might be unrivaled this year. The iPhone 8 is expected to be the first widely available smartphone to feature a fingerprint sensor under the display, a feature that would help Apple increase the phone’s screen-to-body ratio without compromising on security features. A new concept video based on existing leaks shows what the iPhone 8’s may look like, and it’s quite a sight to behold.

Posted on YouTube channel The 90s Robot, the following clip imagines an iPhone 8 that would somewhat resemble the general design of the iPhones that preceded it. But the rumored new features of the phone clearly update the look compared to what we’ve seen in the past. That would be great news, since Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 design makes the iPhone 7 feel like an old tube TV from the 1980s.

The iPhone 8 mockup here features a full-screen front side that almost has no bezels. All front-facing elements that you’d expect from a phone are incorporated into the screen itself, including the Touch ID scanner, the front camera, and the rumored 3D facial recognition system. The screen is flat, although the glass cover curves on all sides, merging with the stainless steel frame in a manner similar to what we’ve seen on the Apple Watch.

On the back, there’s a vertical dual lens camera and no annoying fingerprint sensor. That said, some reports still say that Apple may be forced to move the Touch ID sensor to the back of the phone, since the technology required to embed a fingerprint sensor into an OLED display isn’t yet ready to be mass-produced.