New report says the iPhone 8 isn’t delayed at all

The iPhone is one of the most desired smartphones out there, and this happens every year with every new model that Apple launches. But the iPhone 8 is probably the most anticipated iPhone release in years, given that Apple is rumored to prepare a massive design overhaul for the iPhone’s 10th birthday. Most rumors say Apple wants to offer buyers a premium iPhone 8 device that will pack a few features that were never before seen on an iPhone, with some of them representing massive breakthroughs for the mobile business. These innovations are widely expected to delay the launch of the phone, according to most recent reports. That’s why the following story is pretty puzzling.

Many distinct sources said in the past few weeks that the iPhone 8 may be unveiled in September. But the phone will see a limited preorder release and should hit stores as late as November. The most pessimistic analysis said the phone won’t even be launched in time for Christmas, something that could seriously hurt Apple’s crucial holiday quarter.

But Digitimes now says that the new iPhone mass production is on schedule, quoting a report from Chinese-language Economic Daily News.

Apparently, there will be no delay for the 2017 iPhones, as the devices should be unveiled in September and launch in October.

The report says that various iPhone suppliers including TSMC (chips), Zheng Ding Technology and Kinsus Interconnect Technology (substrate-like PCBs or SLP), and Simplo Technology (batteries) are ready to ramp up production for the iPhone as soon as June.

TSMC will begin the production of A11 chips in June and deliver them in large volumes in the second half of July. SLP makers have improved yields and volume production.

Finally, the report notes that Foxconn, Winstron, and Pegatron are accelerating the recruitment and training of new workers in China in preparation of the new iPhone.

The report doesn’t say anything about one critical piece of technology that’s believed to be responsible for iPhone 8 delays, and that’s the new Touch ID sensor that should be placed under the screen. The fate of Touch ID isn’t clear at this time, which explains the different iPhone 8 schematics found online. Some say the sensor will be placed on the back, a design that doesn’t have many fans if Apple fails to include it in the screen.