Go watch the new ‘Blade Runner: 2049’ trailer right now

Blade Runner is finally getting a sequel, and if you’re anything like me, you’re probably nervous that Hollywood is about to ruin one of the best sci-fi movies with a lackluster followup. Ridley Scott has a lot to live up to, but if this trailer is anything to go by, he might just pull it off.

The trailer doesn’t really have any major spoilers. It’s more focused on giving us the feel of the society the movie is set in, rather than fleshing out any of the characters. Blade Runner was always best known for the dystopian futuristic setting, and it looks like the sequel is paying homage to the original, rather than trying a straight rip-off.

The cities featured in the original Blade Runner were a product of the futurism when that movie was filmed; it looks like Blade Runner: 2049 is a product of today’s imagination of the future. Climate change plays a part, as you see a Mad Max desert with swirling storms; genetic engineering, cultural divides and weird cars also feature prominently.

We do get a few hints about the characters, though. Ryan Gosling’s cop has clearly been looking for Harrison Ford for a long time, and it’s all got something to do with an army of replicants being made by Jared Leto. Just writing that sentence has me excited for this movie, but unfortunately we’re all going to have to wait for October 6th to actually see it.