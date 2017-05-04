Politicians who voted to gut web privacy are now being shamed on huge billboards

Remember back in March when the totally-not-corrupt, democratically-elected politicians in Congress voted to allow ISPs to continue conducting the shady business of compiling and selling the browsing habits of its customers? There was a lot out outrage — and that anger continues to simmer in some corners of the web — but within a few days other tidbits of government insanity stole the headlines and lots of internet users gave up the fight. Well, one group of dedicated privacy advocates hasn’t forgotten, and they’re making sure everyone knows exactly who is responsible.

Fight for the Future is an activist group seeking to hit members of congress exactly where it hurts, by plastering the faces of the politicians who voted yes on as many billboards as they can. Each billboard includes the name and photo of the elected official who gave the privacy-gutting change a thumbs up, along with the exact amount of money that individual has received from telecom companies who will (presumably) benefit from the continued lax regulations on selling macro customer data.

Even better, the group decided to include the contact numbers for the targeted politicians on the massive public notices, so ticked-off drivers stuck in traffic can take out their anger without delay. It’s a brilliant strategy, and a great way of reminding everyone that, if there’s any hope for things to change, we can no longer afford to be motivated only in fits and starts. If you’re interested in what the organization is up to, its website offers a great little crash course in exactly what their mission is, and it’s worth checking out.