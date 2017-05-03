Ladies and gentlemen, it’s every Apple fan’s favorite time of the day: free app time! We’ve got eight solid paid iPhone and iPad apps on tap for you on Wednesday, and they’re all on sale for free. Of course, if eight apps aren’t enough you can always check out yesterday’s post, where you’ll find a few more apps that are still free downloads.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Preset

Normally $3.99.

Create your own reusable photo filters by mixing, matching 27 adjustments from our library. ———- “It’s the best way to perfect your photos.” — Mac Sources ———– Easy to use gestures allow users to swap, delete and temporarily disable filters in their layer chain. Use Preset’s easy to learn interface to create the perfect combination of filters that you can save and reuse. Users can also pinch on the image they are editing to zoom. They can double tap to go back to original scale. 27 Available Adjustments:

Basic: Brightness, Exposure, Gamma, Saturation, Vibrance, Contrast, Highlight, Shadows, Vignette, Sharpen & Unsharp Mask

Color: Monochrome, Duotone, White Point, Hue, Posterize

Vintage: Sepia, Fade, Chrome, Process, Transfer, Instant

B & W: Mono, Tonal, Noir, Minimum Component & Maximum Component

Watermark: #MadeWithPreset And we are constantly adding new advanced, adjustments. Share your Photos to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or any app on user’s device that has a share extension. The app supports full use on iPad in full screen, side-by-side or slide over mode. Apply your presets inside the Photo App by using our extension. They can apply a preset then save it to their device. Preset is available on any device that supports iOS 9 or 10. That includes iPad 2 and iPhone 4S.

Zip—Zap

Normally $1.99.

Touch to contract.

Release to let go.

Bring the clumsy mechanical beings home. · · ·

over 100 levels

no ads

no in-app-purchases »brilliantly designed« – gamezebo

»a lot of heart« – pocketgamer

»clever« – toucharcade

»excellent« – macstories

»absolute joy to play« – platformalist

Sound EQ palette

Normally $1.99.

Shape the music sound on your feeling! “Sound EQ palette” is a new sense music player app that gives you the feeling of being at a music performance. It will shape the sound to match a particular style, your feelings and your acoustic environment and more. Equipped with the high quality Audio Enhancer with a parametric equalizer that allows the adjustment of various sounds. Without any complicated settings such as a conventional equalizer, you can select an adjusted sound effect with just a tap on the 2D-pad “EQ palette”. Enjoy more aggressive sounds of your favorite to suit music genres from 144 patterns of sound equalizing palette, as you choose your favorite one from the painting color palette. In the latest Ver 2.1, Shuffle function has been added as a new feature. TOON,LLC is a sound company that seeks the comfort of sound environment based on our acoustic proprietary technology, and will provide tools for audio professional, sound technology, home theater installer, and anyone who loves audio. Features:

+ High quality Audio enhancer engine with a parametric equalizer in floating point processing.

+ Equipped with the sound parametric equalizing palette which can be chosen from 144 patterns in 16 genres. Its genre name is a representative example of sound-tuning, sound effects can be expected in other genres.: – 16 genres : Heavy Metal, Rock, Vocal, Jazz, Guitar, Piano, Bass,

Clean, Sparkle, Massive, Attack, Warm, Tight, Profound, Soft, Analog. – Examples of sound tuning: 9 types in each genres on “EQ palette”

+ Guitar :

– Guitar-1 : Sharp

– Guitar-2 : Full of life

– Guitar-3 : Reverberate

– Guitar-4 : Glossy

– Guitar-5 : Well-Modulated

– Guitar-6 : Clear

– Guitar-7 : Definite

– Guitar-8 : Obedient

– Guitar-9 : Flamboyant

+ Vocal :

– Vocal-1 : Clear female

– Vocal-2 : Thick female

– Vocal-3 : Soft female

– Vocal-4 : Definite male

– Vocal-5 : Clear male

– Vocal-6 : Mighty male

– Vocal-7 : Quiet vocal

– Vocal-8 : Flamboyant vocal

– Vocal-9 : Reverberate vocal

+ Massive :

– Massive-1 : Reverberate

– Massive-2 : Mighty

– Massive-3 : Rich Snare

– Massive-4 : Rich Acoustic guitar

– Massive-5 : Rich Electric guitar

– Massive-6 : Deep

– Massive-7 : Thick Snare

– Massive-8 : Powerful Kick

– Massive-9 : Full of life

+ Please refer to our support page for more information on each genre. + Sophisticated UI, easy touch interface for shaping your sound.

+ Play music directly from your iTunes/iPod Music library.

+ Shuffle function.

+ Music selection is very similar to the standard music app. Recommended Models:

iOS9.2 or later is installed, iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s plus and iPhone SE required. Note:

“Sound EQ palette” can not play DRM protected music. Currently, all music in iTunes has become a DRM-free.

Pic Navi

Normally $2.99.

Pic Navi is an easy-to-use photo location viewer and editor. Browse pictures normally, and when you find a photo that you want to know where you took it, you can open a map that gives you driving, walking, cycling and transportation direction from your current location. You can adjust the photo location just by dragging a pin on a map. When you have a photo without GPS information, you can add it by typing an address. You can also remove GPS information when you want to make sure your privacy is protected. Pic Navi can edit date and time of the photo. When you save photos you get from someone else, they are saved with the date and time they are saved, not when they were actually taken. You can modify it with Pic Navi, so for example, your photos and the photos you get from your friends can stick together. With Timezone Support, Pic Navi shows you the local time of the photo location, instead of your current timezone. Travel pictures with the accurate timestamp make revive your memory more vividly. Use Pic Navi when you want to share a photo with its timestamp, like an old school camera. You can customize its size, format, font and color to your liking. You can also hide the timestamp by setting the font size to zero. Features

– Direction from your current location to the location of the photo using a map app of your choice.

– Add, edit or remove location

– Customizable timestamp.

– Edit date and time.

– Timezone Support

– Albums in alphabetical order, plus search function

– Share one or more pictures with timestamps inscribed.

Relaxia

Normally $0.99.

Over a million users and counting. Relaxia is the ultimate app for relaxation and sleep, it is a great way to escape your daily stress and get a moment of inner peace and relaxation. Relaxia provides various themes inspired from Nature to encourage tranquil and peaceful thoughts, and you will learn to go deeper into relaxing your body, spirit and mind •Rain and Thunder

•Seaside, Beach sounds

•Underwater: Whales and Dolphins

•Fireplace

•Forest and Water streams Relaxia has all the features you need in a stunning design and much more… •Separate volume controls

•Play different sounds simultaneously

•Sleep timer

CubicToDo

Normally $0.99.

With CubicToDo, you will be able to manage the ToDo in the sense, such as fiddling with three-dimensional cube. Have fun! Function

-You can return to the previous page by swiping left.

-You can easily add and pull down lists and items.

-You can edit the list and press and hold the item. Recommended for applications such

-Project management and work

-Inventory list of travel

-Restaurant list that I want to go

-Shopping list

-List of books you want to read and want to watch movies

-List of things you want to do before you die

-Quotations list

-Grocery Shopping list

-Wish list

-Check list

-It is recommended to people to feel that it is a bit difficult with Clear and Toodledo, OmniFocus, task +, Any.Do To-do list, the Wunderlist.

SpeedyKey Keyboard

Normally $1.99.

Write faster, move the cursor, insert pre-written signatures and messages with reminders attached to them and much more with the new and groundbreaking SpeedyKey Keyboard. Groundbreaking features:

• Pre-written Replies. Never forget to write or call someone back with pre-written SpeedyReplies with reminders – perfect when you don’t have the time to type a message. Just select your pre-written message, and a reminder will pop-up later. SpeedyReplies are also perfect for inserting text, like your signature, address, email etc.

• Move the Cursor. Press the space-bar and drag the cursor where you want it.

• Smart suggestions and auto-correct.

• Write numbers and signs like “@”, “?”, or “,” faster.

• Delete a word with a single gesture.

• Paste gesture.

• Gorgeous themes.

• Smileys.

• Hide the suggestion panel for more space.

• Speedy-Letters: if the selected language has some special letters, then you can quickly access them with one click. This makes it much faster to write in these languages.

• Speedy-Menu to quickly change the keyboard settings or language. The following languages are available – more will soon follow: • Danish

• English UK

• English US

• Faroese

• Icelandic

• Norwegian

• Spanish

• Swedish

Call a Taxi PRO

Normally $0.99.

⊛⊛⊛⊛⊛ This app means you can instantly find a taxi – whenever you need it. Wherever you are in the world! ⊛⊛⊛⊛⊛ In 2 clicks you’ll be talking to the closest (and therefore cheapest) taxi company to your current location. Never get stuck for transport in a strange city or late at night again. Buy it for your wife, girlfriend, husband, boyfriend now! Even better – buy it for yourself. Call a Taxi is one of those great iPhone apps. A must-have friend in your pocket, ready for when you need it.

