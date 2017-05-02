Live coverage: Watch Microsoft unveil Windows 10 S and a new Surface laptop

On Tuesday morning, Microsoft will host a product launch event in New York City where CEO Satya Nadella is expected to introduce the company’s answer to Google’s Chromebook. The event will focus on education, so we don’t expect to see any new Surface tablets or additions to the Surface Book line, but new devices and software should make an appearance.
We’ll be live from the event, which begins at 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT. You can follow along with the live stream and our live blog at the bottom of this post.
Of all the announcements rumored for today’s event, the new version of Windows might be the most intriguing. Back in January, something by the name of Windows 10 Cloud was found listed alongside Pro and Enterprise in an Insider test build. Much like Chrome OS, this edition of the Windows 10 operating system is expected to only run apps from the Windows Store, which would make it simpler to use and wouldn’t require nearly as much power from the computer.
In addition to Windows 10 Cloud (or Windows 10 S, or whatever the company ends up calling it), Microsoft is also expected to unveil a Chromebook competitor or possibly even a whole line of computers running on Windows 10 Cloud. Just last week a leaked document revealed the minimum specs for a device running on the new OS: quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, battery larger than 40 Whr and optional pen and touch support.
With its education focus, the event will also presumably include a few segments dedicated to software as well, including the Office suite, OneNote and even Minecraft, which has taken on a life of its own in the world of education. Regarding Office, there isn’t currently a full-fledged version of the popular software on the Windows Store, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see Microsoft remedy this at today’s event.
An education-centric event might not sound very exciting on paper, but potential use cases for the new devices and the new version of Windows stretch far beyond high schools and college campuses. If you’re interested in affordable, easy-to-use hardware and software, you’re going to want to tune in.
Core i5 Surface Laptop starting at $999. Preorder in May, ships on June 15th.
50% faster than the MacBook Air, faster than the i7 MacBook Pro, better battery life than any MacBook on the market.
14.5 hours of battery life on the Surface Laptop.
Thinnest LCD touch module ever on a laptop.
Microsoft Surface Laptop – that’s what they’re calling it. We’re watching a video now.
Panos Panay is now taking the stage. Looks like we might finally see that new Surface device.
Windows Mixed Reality headsets coming this holiday starting at $299.
This can be done on any Windows 10 computer that has an RGB camera – even an external one plugged in via USB. Oh, and it’s free.
View Mixed Reality will allow Windows 10 users to drop 3D objects into the world in order to better determine scale and offer a new perspective.
Code Builder lets players play Minecraft Education Edition by coding.
New classroom experiences are coming to the Microsoft Teams service.
Office 365 for Education will offer the broadest and deepest toolset for classrooms.
All these computers will come with a free one-year subscription to Minecraft Education Edition, and Windows 10 S will be free for schools that already have Windows 10 Pro PCs.
New Windows 10 education PCs will start at $189.
Schools can set up USB keys with specific settings that will be automatically detected by Windows 10 computers and will take 30 seconds to set up. As soon as the computer has been configured, the administrator can remove the USB key, slot it into another PC and do the same thing again, indefinitely. It would take minutes to set up PCs for an entire classroom.
If a student tries to download an app from the internet and run it, an alert will pop up blocking the student from running it and suggesting a similar app from the Windows Store. If the teacher decides that the other app is preferable, they can easily switch the computer from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 and download the app.
Annotation and tab management will make Microsoft Edge an attractive option for students who have a lot of tabs to keep up with in their browser.
The entire Office suite will be brought to the Windows Store.
Windows 10 S runs on the full range of Windows 10-compatible devices, but also on the low-spec devices you expect to find in a classroom.
Terry Myerson announces Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of Windows 10.
Nadella is now discussing OneNote learning tools designed specifically for students with dyslexia.
Nadella says that Microsoft’s priority is to help make the lives of teachers easier with technology, rather than weighing them down with it. It should make class simpler, not more complicated.
“Today’s event is about education and technology,” Nadella tells us.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has taken the stage.
Apparently everyone in attendance is going to be quizzed at the end of the event. We have Scantron forms and #2 pencils on our desks.
We’re here at the location of the Microsoft event, waiting for it to begin in the next 5 or so minutes. The big reveal has already leaked, but there might be some surprises in store.
And that’s all! We’ll have some hands-on reports soon.