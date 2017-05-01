Everyone is still buzzing about 13 Reasons Why, which is probably Netflix’s most talked-about original show in quite some time. If you haven’t yet watched the heart-wrenching drama, it’s highly recommended. But now May is here, and Netflix has a laundry list of new original content set to debut. May marks the return of several of Netflix’s most beloved original series, including brand new seasons of House of Cards, Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The Netflix original film War Machine starring Brad Pitt will also debut this month.

In total, Netflix has 29 original series, stand-up specials, and movies set to debut this month, and you’ll find them all listed out below.

Available May 1st

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 2nd

Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 5th

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 9th

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 12th

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 16th

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 19th

BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 23rd

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 26th

Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 30th

F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Of course, Netflix still offers plenty of content from other studios in addition to its own original content. Be sure to check out the full list of everything being added to Netflix in May.