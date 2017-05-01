Everyone is still buzzing about 13 Reasons Why, which is probably Netflix’s most talked-about original show in quite some time. If you haven’t yet watched the heart-wrenching drama, it’s highly recommended. But now May is here, and Netflix has a laundry list of new original content set to debut. May marks the return of several of Netflix’s most beloved original series, including brand new seasons of House of Cards, Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The Netflix original film War Machine starring Brad Pitt will also debut this month.
In total, Netflix has 29 original series, stand-up specials, and movies set to debut this month, and you’ll find them all listed out below.
Available May 1st
- In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available May 2nd
- Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 5th
- Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 9th
- Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 12th
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available May 16th
- Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 19th
- BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 23rd
- Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 26th
- Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available May 30th
- F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Of course, Netflix still offers plenty of content from other studios in addition to its own original content. Be sure to check out the full list of everything being added to Netflix in May.