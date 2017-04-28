Nintendo Switch back in stock at Best Buy today, but get there early

Days after Best Buy replenished its NES Classic Edition stock for what might be the very last time, the retailer has announced that it is bringing the Nintendo Switch back to store shelves as well on Friday, April 28th. As will likely be the case for many months to come, there will only be limited quantities of Switch consoles available at Best Buy stores, so you should start moving if you want one.

“The console will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis,” explains Best Buy staff writer Shane Kitzman on the company’s blog. “Just like for the March 3 launch of the Nintendo Switch, our stores will have a ticketing process for customers before we open. There will only be as many tickets as there are consoles available at each location, with a limit of one ticket per customer.”

The timing of the stock refresh isn’t a coincidence, as today is also the day that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches in stores and on the eShop. If you are lucky enough to get a Switch at Best Buy today, you’re going to want to consider grabbing Mario Kart as well, as it’s one of the best games on the console.

Remember, the Switch will not be available on Best Buy’s website. You have to head to a brick-and-mortar Best Buy location to buy one on Friday, but if your local Best Buy happens to run out of consoles before you can make it out there, Amazon has been restocking its site on a somewhat regular basis.