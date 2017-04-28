You’ve fought your way through yet another week, and now your reward has arrived. Behold: our final list of April covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. We have nine solid iOS apps for you to check out today, so grab them while they’re on sale. There are also still a few freebies in Thursday’s post, so be sure to download those as well.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Envelope

Normally $2.99.

Envelope helps you get a handle on your ever growing and unmanageable Inbox with a host of smart filtering and categorizing tools. * Included by Apple in the “Manage your Inbox” collection on the App Store

* BGR calls it a “fantastic alternative” to Google Inbox that works with more account providers – http://bit.ly/envelope-bgr CLUSTERING

Most email clients group emails by conversations. In addition to conversation grouping, Eπvelope uses fuzzy logic techniques to find and group ‘similar’ emails letting you easily consume related emails or delete entire clusters. TOP CONTACTS

Your most important contacts are automatically computed and mails from them are shown separately. This is a custom algorithm that works across email providers. SMART FILTERS

Find out emails you have

– not replied to,

– not received a reply to

– from people who are sending you for the first time.

– unread mails today

– recently viewed AUTOMATIC MAIL GROUPING (Optimized for US users)

Emails are automatically grouped into predefined categories (Money, Tickets, Registration, Receipts, Discounts). MANUAL MAIL GROUPING

– Senders can be tagged into one of the predefined categories (Money, Discounts, Tickets, Receipts)

– You can create your own sender category to filter emails such as Family, Football Club, Kids school, … MONEY INSIGHTS (Optimized for US users)

Key money information from Receipts, Bills, Statements, Alerts is extracted and displayed within the mail timeline. HANDWRITTEN & PICTURE SIGNATURES

Create handwritten signatures or insert your own logo / image in the signature REMINDERS

Add a reminder to follow up on emails with convenient options or a specific date & time. SNIPPETS

Create reusable pieces of text & images that you can insert into your mail responses or compositions. 1-TAP

With just 1-Tap, Delete, Add a Reminder to Follow up, Flag / Unflag or Mark as Unread. GROUP MAIL

Create an email group for contacts you frequently send emails to. FILE & MEDIA SEGREGATION

Attachments are automatically segregated and shown separately. APPLE WATCH APP

* Glance: View mail progress, Important mails received today.

* View Important, Flagged, Recently Viewed & New Sender emails

* Add Reminder, Trash or Flag email SUPPORTED PROVIDERS

Gmail, Google Apps, Yahoo, iCloud, Outlook.com(hotmail, live), AOL, Office 365 (Exchange Online Only), Generic IMAP. YOUR EMAIL DATA

All of the data analysis (Top Contact calculation, Clustering, Bundling, Insight Extraction) that the app does with your email data happens on YOUR iDevice so you retain full control of your data. None of this data analysis happens on our servers. WHAT USERS SAY

“…Conservatively, this app has reduced my mail handling time by 60%…” [About clustering feature] “I feel so much more organized and in control of my mail again. There is much less clutter in my inbox and it takes me seconds to delete unwanted emails rather than endless minutes trying to organize it…” [1-Tap Delete,…]

ToonCamera

Normally $1.99.

Transform your world into a live cartoon. Selected by Apple for iTunes Rewind Hot Trends In Apps and as an App Store Essential. “An amazing piece of technology.” – Terry White, http://www.bestappsite.com “Best toon app out there, and totally worth the price!” – Robin Rhys, AppAdvice Daily ToonCamera is an amazing video and photography app that turns your world into a live cartoon. Apply real-time cartoon and art effects to your camera feed, record video, snap photos, and convert existing video and photos from your albums to create instant works of art. Save your creations and share them with friends through email, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr, Instagram, and YouTube, all from within ToonCamera. Features: • Choose from multiple cartoon, pencil, stipple, and ink effects

• Customize your effects with unique line art styles

• Take photos and record videos with a real-time preview of the effects

• Convert existing photos and videos from your albums

• Save your creations and share them with friends through email, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr, Instagram, and YouTube

• Create canvas prints, posters, and more

Gif Me! Camera

Normally $1.99.

Gif Me! is the best way to create and share short video in animated GIF or MP4. It’s easy: capture a small moment with your built in camera, and share it on social networks. You can apply an image filter too. — Features —

* Capture frames with camera

* Import photos from your album

* Import a video file

* Import a live photo

* Real time color filters

* Add a frame, text on the animation

* Stop motion or video mode

* Send by email

* Share on social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

* You can remove watermark in settings

* You can create stop motion, time lapse, slideshow or wiggle gifs

Draw Calendar

Normally $2.99.

Draw Calendar takes the timeless tradition of writing on a planner, whiteboard, or wall calendar, and brings it to life on iOS. The app is a fun and unique spin on traditional calendar apps, and stands as proof that keeping a schedule or staying organized can actually be fun. Free yourself from the shackles of tedious data entry, and instead plan out your day with handwriting and doodles. Markup, sketch, and get in touch with your creative side while still remaining incredibly productive. Features:

• Plan your day by sketching!

• Clean and stylish interface

• Entries are synced to all your iOS devices If you are tired of traditional calendar apps, give Draw Calendar a try. We think you are going to love it!

QuickVoiceEx

Normally $0.99.

QuickVoiceEx – is a simple and user-friendly application for recording audio notes. Simple and quick record lectures, interviews, dictate ideas, thoughts or enter an audio diary. QuickVoiceEx, primarily intended to business people, journalists, students and others who prefer voice input instead of typing on the keyboard. Key features:

– Simple and intuitive interface

– Trimming and editing audio recordings

– Share your recordings by e-mail, SMS etc.

World of Cubes Survival Craft

Normally $0.99.

Create your own worlds with thousands of random players or friends online in Multiplayer mode or start your own survival game on the infinite randomly generated maps! Explore universes and random worlds created by others. Upload your own maps and creations from single player mode to online Multiplayer server to play with others! Build whatever you can dream of by yourself or with many other users online in real time Multiplayer mode. Protect your own online creations with passwords so that only friends and people you know can access them! Start your own survival game on the infinite map! Find different resources, craft new items and build your own shelter to survive the nights! Watch out zombies, pumpkin heads and other aggressive mobs to save your health and hunt down eatable mobs (cows, horses, pigs, chickens) to overcome your hunger. Get compass with coordinates in order to easily orient in the infinite world. Don’t panic if you are dead in Survival mode – you can always get Resurrection pack instantly in the game’s Shop and get back all of your inventory after resurrection! Customize your character by choosing unique skin from 160+ available skins for Multiplayer games. Angel, Steelman, Vampire, Frankenstein, Messi and many other skins are available for your selection. All skins are grouped into 7 themed skin packs: FUTURISTIC, MOSNTERS, CARTOON, SPORT and others. Select your favorite Blocks Texture Pack. Choose one from 4 predefined Texture Packs in the Options: CLASSIC, MEDIEVAL, MODERN and TECHNOLOGY. Our centralized server contains 10+ maps to get your creative adventure started either alone or together with random people or your friends online in Multiplayer mode: – The Maze Runner (THEMAZERUNNER)

– Halloween (HALLOWEEN)

– Pirate Island (PIRATEISLAND)

– Amusement Park (AMUSEMENTPARK)

– Community Town (COMMUNITYTOWN)

– Community Village (COMMUNITYVILLAGE)

– Fantasy World (FANTASYWORLD)

– Landscape Farm (LANDSCAPEFARM) Just save any of the above maps locally, modify them in Creative mode and upload into online server for real time Multiplayer gaming. Features:

•Survival mode for single player with infinite maps, crafting, building and mobs

•Creative mode for Online Multiplayer or Single player

•Centralized server that hosts all rooms and games globally

•Built-in chat in Multiplayer mode with multicolor support

•Password protected Parental control for Multiplayer Chat. Disable chat for younger children.

•1000+ of user created maps for creative Online Multiplayer mode

•160+ player skins available for Multiplayer gaming

•10+ great predefined maps on the server to get started with creative single player or Online Multiplayer game

•7+ themed skin packs: FUTURISTIC, MOSNTERS, CARTOON, SPORT and others

•4+ different Block Texture Packs to choose from

•Ability to create password-protected maps to build exclusively with friends or people you know

•Ability to create read-only maps viewable to all players. But only you can modify them!

•Upload your maps from Single player creative to Online Multiplayer server!

•Play cross platform with your friends (Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Mac App Store, Windows Store)

•No need to setup and/or host a server

•No subscription or additional fees required

Nite: Sleep Aid

Normally $0.99.

Relax and Wake up Refreshed Nite is a Smart alarm clock that wakes you in the lightest sleep phase – waking up rested and relaxed. * Nite monitors your movement during sleep using the sensitive accelerometer in your iPhone. * Nite then finds the optimal time to wake you up during an approximately 30 minute window that ends at your set alarm time. * Ambient sounds help you fall asleep more easily, with Nite you can personalize the experience by mixing different sounds to your liking.

Briefcase Pro

Normally $2.99.

Briefcase is an all-in-one document reader and manager for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. It can import files from Camera, Photo Albums, PC/Mac(via Wi-Fi or iTunes), Email attachments, GoogleDrive, Dropbox,SkyDrive,Box and so on. All files are saved to your deivce locally so you can enjoy reading them anywhere! ======== Features ==========

● Import files From Mac or PC via Wi-Fi or iTunes

Any Mac OS X, Windows XP/Vista/7 computer can transfer files to the iPhone,iPad and iPod Touch and operate it like a wireless flash drive. No additional software is required. ● Access Dropbox, GoogleDrive,SkyDrive,Box

Pocket Briefcase allows you to download and upload files from Dropbox, GoogleDirve,SkyDrive,Box. ● Documents viewer and manager

Supports view PDF file, Microsoft Office documents (Word, Excel & Powerpoint), iWorks documents (Keynote, Pages, Numbers), image files(JPG, PNG, GIF, TIFF and others)and other plain text file. ● Media files playback

Supports audio(MP3, AAC, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV) and video(MOV, MP4, M4V) file playback. ● Share Files With Your Friends

Email files directly from Pocket Briefcase. Share files via “Wi-fi Sharing” function. ● Password protection supported

Passcode required at App startup

SnapSearch

Normally $0.99.

This app allows you to search Google Images. Simply take a snap and send it out to search. Search by image works best when the image is likely to show up in other places on the web. So you’ll get more results for famous landmarks than you will for personal images like your latest family photo.

