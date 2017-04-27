Mario Kart, Puyo Puyo Tetris headline a solid week of Nintendo Switch releases

The selection of new releases for the Nintendo Switch has been inconsistent at best since the console launched in March. Some weeks are almost entirely devoid of new content while others are relatively packed. Thankfully, this week appears to be one of the latter, as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is just one of five games that either just arrived or are about to become available on the Switch eShop.

Without question, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the highlight of the week for the Switch. Landing on store shelves and the eShop this Friday, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is arguably the most anticipated Switch game of the year, save for Super Mario Odyssey. As we said in our review, it’s the definitive version of one of the best games ever released on the Wii U and a worthwhile double dip.

If you can’t wait a few hours for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to come out, you can grab Puyo Puyo Tetris right now instead. Launched on Tuesday, this multiplayer puzzle game mashes up two of the most popular puzzle franchises of all time in a neat package that has received stellar reviews from critics.

Mario Kart arrives on Friday and Puyo Puyo Tetris came out on Tuesday, but two games actually arrived on the Switch eShop today as well. The first is ACA NEOGEO OVER TOP, which is a top down racing game and the latest NEOGEO game to re-release on the Switch. The other is a 2D arcade action game called Kamiko which has a pretty fantastic pixel art style.

Finally, the roguelike (and almost painfully cute) TumbleSeed will make its way to the eShop next Tuesday. So if you’ve been anxious to play something new on your Switch, it’s a good week.