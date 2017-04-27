The Galaxy S8’s red display isn’t faulty, so stop asking

The Galaxy S8’s big, beautiful screen suffers from a red tint issue that affects some buyers. After first being spotted in Korea, Samsung said it’s a non-issue that can be fixed simply by tweaking some settings. A few days later, Samsung confirmed that even though there’s nothing wrong with the phone’s display, it still planned to release a software update that should fix it once and for all. It sure looks like Samsung wants everyone to know the phone’s display doesn’t have a problem though, because the company just made the same point. Again.

During an earnings conference call on Thursday, Samsung said the company conducted a thorough inspection of the Galaxy S8 to ensure its quality. So, there’s nothing wrong with the phone’s display.

“Due to the nature of Super AMOLED displays, there can be natural differences in color,” Samsung said, according to The Korea Herald. “Users can optimize the color depending on their preferences.”

It’s unclear at this time what causes the red tint issue, and Samsung did not offer any additional explanations. Some experts quoted in previous reports believe that the problem can be fixed via a software update, while others think there might be a manufacturing problem at fault.

The Herald notes that Samsung plans to issue an update that will allow users to better optimize the display’s colors. Meanwhile, Consumer Reports found that four of the eight Galaxy S8 units it purchased had a display that was tinted red, but concluded that it’s not a “controversial” issue.