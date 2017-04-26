Nintendo Switch sales are still clobbering every other console on Nintendo’s home turf

As difficult as it is to actually find a Nintendo Switch console in stock anywhere, it might seem like sales are lagging. Of course, we can assure you that’s not the case. Nintendo’s manufacturing partner is cranking out Switch consoles as quickly as it can, but eager gamers are snatching them up as soon as they hit physical and virtual store shelves. Actually, GameStop has some Switch consoles in stock today if you hurry but they’re likely already sold out, which means your only option is paying a premium and buying one on Amazon.

With supply so constrained, it’s always interesting to take a look at Switch sales to see how Nintendo’s new console is faring against its rivals. As has been the case ever since the Switch was first released in March, sales are soaring.

Industry watcher Media Create releases sales estimates each week for video game hardware and software in Nintendo’s local market, Japan. Last week, the group painted a picture similar to the one we’ve been seeing for quite some time now: Nintendo’s new Switch didn’t just outsell its rivals, it outsold every single one of its rivals combined.

Here are last week’s numbers, courtesy of 4Gamer.net:

Switch – 48,694 New 3DS LL – 17,570 PS4 – 15,222 Vita – 5,164 PS4 Pro – 4,112 2DS – 3,945 New 3DS – 1,114 PS3 – 367 Wii U – 262 Xbox One – 68

Here’s how that compares to the prior week:

Switch – 45,673 New 3DS LL – 18,115 PS4 – 17,067 Vita – 5,592 PS4 Pro – 4,855 2DS – 4,475 New 3DS – 1,234 PS3 – 432 Wii U – 271 Xbox One – 142

Yes, by the way, that’s no mistake: Nintendo’s Wii U really does outsell the Xbox One every week in Japan.