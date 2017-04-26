The iPhone 8 is arguably the most highly anticipated iPhone release we’ve seen in quite some time. Sure, everyone was excited about Apple finally introducing larger-screened iPhone models, first with the iPhone 5 and later with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, but the amount of hype surrounding the iPhone 8 seems to be at a whole another level. And with good cause, the iPhone 8 promises to deliver a radical overhaul to the entire user experience, both in hardware and in software. In addition to an edgeless OLED display, there have also been strong rumblings from the rumor mill suggesting that the iPhone 8 will introduce advanced augmented reality features.

Earlier this week, photos of an alleged “dummy” iPhone 8 model surfaced online, perhaps giving us our best look yet at what Apple’s next-gen iPhone will actually look like. Following up on that, the folks over at ConceptsiPhone recently put together a brand new iPhone 8 concept video which provide us with an all-encompassing three-dimensional view of Apple’s 2017 flagship iPhone.

Now to be fair, some aspects of the video don’t quite align with some of the rumors we’ve seen floating around. For example, the video depicts a white ceramic iPhone 8, a device that likely isn’t on Apple’s roadmap this year, if ever. Further, the video depicts an iPhone with speakers on every corner of the device, yet another design that will likely never see the light of day. Thirdly, the camera module in the video is positioned horizontally, a design seemingly at odds with a plethora of schematic leaks we’ve seen over the past few weeks. Nonetheless, with the iPhone 8 release still months away, it’s still intriguing to take a look at iPhone 8 concept videos featuring forward-thinking designs, even if they’re not actually on the horizon.

Most impressively, the video above gives us a more immersive look at how an edgeless OLED display might impact the user experience. Our only gripe, however minor, is that many concept videos only give us a taste of what the iOS homescreen might look like as opposed to showing us how popular apps might take advantage of an edge to edge display. One thing we hope the video gets right, though, is an embedded Touch ID sensor in the display itself, a design Apple is reportedly struggling with.

If you’re intrigued by the seemingly never-ending world of iPhone 8 concept videos, the one below from Macitynet is well worth checking out.