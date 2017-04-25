Trump’s ban on laptops and tablets might extend to flights from Europe

The Trump administration late last month surprised travelers from various Middle Eastern countries with a ban on laptops and tablets for carry-on luggage. Any electronics larger than a phone have to be deposited in the checked-in baggage, the new air travel regulation said. The UK soon followed with a similar rule, although the two countries did not target the same Middle Eastern countries with their respective gadgets ban. The UK ban also specified strict measurements for a banned device.

The US is now looking to expand the ban to cover all of Europe and even the UK.

Soon after the ban was instated, reports indicated that there’s a worry that terrorists may target certain flights with bombs disguised as iPads or other large electronic devices. The reports noted that attackers would want to place these explosive devices inside the cockpit, preferably close to the windows, to achieve maximum damage.

According to The Guardian, British officials understand from their US counterparts that the band will be extended to flights from Europe. The ban may include the UK as well.

It’s unclear at this time what would determine the Trump administration to extend the ban, or when it’ll happen.

“We’ve said we will continue to evaluate the threat environment and make determinations based on that assessment, but we have not made any decisions on expanding the current restrictions against large electronic devices in aircraft cabins from selected airports.” US Department of Homeland Security Gillian Christensen said.

Some technology experts have voiced their concerns about the ban, suggesting that a bomb placed in checked-in baggage may be equally damaging.