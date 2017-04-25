‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ now scheduled to release on May 24th, 2019

In just over two years, the third Star Wars trilogy will come to a close. That’s what Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company revealed on Tuesday by announcing that Star Wars: Episode IX will release on May 24th, 2019. There had been rumors that the movie would release in the summer, but now we have confirmation and an official date (pending any unforeseen delays, of course).

Don't Miss : 10 movies and shows you should watch on Netflix before they expire next week

Star Wars: Episode IX will be directed by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World, Safety Not Guaranteed) and will wrap up the story that began in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The plot and title of the movie are still unknown, but many Star Wars fans presume that this will mark the end of the Skywalker saga that (chronologically) kicked off with The Phantom Menace.

In the meantime, there will be plenty of Star Wars content for fans of the franchise to consume. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive in theaters on December 15th of this year, a young Han Solo movie will launch next summer on May 25th, 2018 and a fourth and final season of the popular animated show Star Wars Rebels will broadcast on Disney XD this fall. That’s a whole lot of Star Wars.

In addition to announcing the release date of Episode IX, Disney also revealed that the fifth Indiana Jones movie will release on July 10th, 2020. As the company has previously confirmed, director Steven Spielberg and star Harrison Jones will return for the latest Indiana Jones adventure.