Galaxy S8+ expected to outsell Galaxy S8 because size apparently matters

Android fans have a difficult decision to make as Samsung rolls out the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ around the world this month. Do you want the phone that can be used more comfortably with one hand, or do you value screen real estate over all else? Additionally, if you live in China or South Korea, you can grab a Galaxy S8+ with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, but the S8 doesn’t offer the same choice.

According to a report from Yuanta Securities Korea Co. (via The Korea Herald), the annual sales of the Galaxy S8+ are expected to beat those of the Galaxy S8. Yuanta Securities projects that Samsung will sell 50.4 million units in total, with the Galaxy S8+ making up 27.1 million (53.9%) of those sales.

Industry watchers say that as mobile gaming and streaming grow in popularity, the demand for larger displays will continue to increase. Additionally, with features such as Samsung DeX (which allows the S8 to turn into a de facto desktop computer), the additional storage and RAM becomes an even more enticing perk for the territories that will be able to purchase the souped-up version of the S8+.

While the prospect of an oversized 6.2-inch smartphone becoming the most popular model of the latest generation of Galaxy smartphones would be intriguing, it wouldn’t be unprecedented. In fact, Yuanta Securities reminds us that the Galaxy S6 edge accounted for 51.3% of sales and the Galaxy S7 edge made up 51.9% of sales last generation. Consumers want the latest and greatest technology, so if the S8+ is perceived as the better of the two smartphones, it could easily outsell the standard S8.