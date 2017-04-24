The Galaxy S8’s red display problem isn’t really a problem

Samsung acknowledged last week that there’s a red tint issue with the Galaxy S8, but the company said a software fix should help users get rid of it. The first reports detailing the problem emerged out of South Korea, where the Galaxy S8 was first released. It’s unclear at this time what causes the problem or how many users are affected. Consumer Reports set out to investigate the matter and discovered that out of eight Galaxy S8 units it purchased, half of them had reddish displays. But, overall, the organization concluded it “is not a controversial issue.”

“Our display evaluators noted that displays of four of our test models appeared slightly more red than the other four,” Consumer Reports said, according to Business Korea. “It’s unclear how much consumers might object to the red tint, especially if they weren’t looking at two phones side-by-side.”

In spite of the reddish tint, the images on the display were not noticeably distorted or uncomfortable to see, the report notes.

Users can already try to fix the issue by going into the display section of the Settings app, with Samsung expected to roll out an update as early as next week to address the problem. Consumer Reports also said that the Galaxy S8’s camera is “among the best we’ve ever tested,” and the water resistance and scratch resistance are significantly improved compared to the Galaxy S7.