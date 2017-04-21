Best Buy has brand new Galaxy S8 launch day deals for you

Samsung’s best phone yet is finally available for purchase in stores, with preorders already shipping to early buyers. If you were looking to get your hands on the phone before you buy it, you can finally check it out. And just in case you do want to purchase a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, it doesn’t mean you have to pay full sticker price for either model. Best Buy, which had a great preorder deal for the phone, is back with a brand new Galaxy S8 launch day promotion.

If AT&T is your carrier of choice, then you should know Best Buy will get you two Galaxy S8/S8+ phones for the price of one on a new line activation as long as you have DirecTV with AT&T. If you want a Sprint Galaxy S8/S8+, Best Buy will let you lease two Galaxy S8 models for the price of one as long as you activate a new line on Sprint.

Verizon customers looking to stay with the carrier can purchase the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for as little as $15 per month with a trade-in. The deal requires an unlimited plan from Verizon and is good for both new and existing customers.

As expected, Best Buy’s new Galaxy S8 deal doesn’t cover T-Mobile.

To take advantage of any of Best Buy’s new Galaxy S8 promotions you can visit a local store or purchase online on BestBuy.com. For AT&T and Sprint deals, you can also check with your local carrier shops. Best Buy specifically says the Verizon deal is different from Big Red’s own deals for the handset, which means the AT&T and Sprint offers may differ elsewhere as well.