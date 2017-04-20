Remember how excited everyone was for the whopping 25 new Netflix original TV shows and movies that were slated for release in April. Well guess what, Netflix has somehow managed to outdo itself in May. As Netflix quickly approaches 100 million subscribers, the company is preparing for its biggest month ever of new releases for its Netflix original TV shows and movies. In total, there will be 29 new films and TV shows released in May, beating last month’s total by four. Of the 29 titles, 13 of them are new seasons of Netflix original TV series — and of course, as always, we’re talking about complete seasons of each of those TV shows, not just a new episode each week.

The biggest highlight from May is obviously the fifth season of House of Cards, Netflix’s smash hit political drama starring Kevin Spacey. There’s plenty more to be excited about, of course, including Sense8 season 2, a Norm Macdonald stand-up special, season 2 of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 3, and the Netflix original movie War Machine starring Brad Pitt. Want to see everything else Netflix has in store for you next month? You’ll find the full list below.

Available May 1st

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 2nd

Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 5th

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 9th

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 12th

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 16th

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 19th

BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 23rd

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 26th

Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 30th

F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Also, don’t forget to check out the full list of everything being added to Netflix in May, original and otherwise, as well as the full list of everything expiring on Netflix in May.