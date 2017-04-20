Remember how excited everyone was for the whopping 25 new Netflix original TV shows and movies that were slated for release in April. Well guess what, Netflix has somehow managed to outdo itself in May. As Netflix quickly approaches 100 million subscribers, the company is preparing for its biggest month ever of new releases for its Netflix original TV shows and movies. In total, there will be 29 new films and TV shows released in May, beating last month’s total by four. Of the 29 titles, 13 of them are new seasons of Netflix original TV series — and of course, as always, we’re talking about complete seasons of each of those TV shows, not just a new episode each week.
The biggest highlight from May is obviously the fifth season of House of Cards, Netflix’s smash hit political drama starring Kevin Spacey. There’s plenty more to be excited about, of course, including Sense8 season 2, a Norm Macdonald stand-up special, season 2 of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 3, and the Netflix original movie War Machine starring Brad Pitt. Want to see everything else Netflix has in store for you next month? You’ll find the full list below.
Available May 1st
- In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available May 2nd
- Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 5th
- Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 9th
- Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 12th
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available May 16th
- Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 19th
- BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 23rd
- Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 26th
- Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available May 30th
- F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Also, don’t forget to check out the full list of everything being added to Netflix in May, original and otherwise, as well as the full list of everything expiring on Netflix in May.