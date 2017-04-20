The all-glass Galaxy S8 can really take a beating

Drop it just right from a considerable height, have it land on a hard surface, and the Galaxy S8’s glass will crack. It’s not Samsung’s fault. It just what happens. Glass shatters in some scenarios no matter how durable it’s supposed to be. But other than that, the Galaxy S8 is virtually indestructible. A new video shows the phone successfully passing a variety of torture tests unscathed, including the infamous bend test.

YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, which has a standard torture test for all smartphones, put the Galaxy S8 through the same paces. The conclusion seems to be pretty simple: This phone will survive just about anything.

The front and back glass will not scratch easily, which means you don’t necessarily need screen protectors or cases for the phone. However, I’ll remind you that accidental drops will break that durable glass, so that’s why you may want to use protective gear with the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+. The metal frame will also scratch under certain circumstances, which is another reason to use cases with the handset.

The Galaxy S8 phones won’t bend, the test shows, which means you can place it in back pockets without worrying about structural integrity. Sure, the phone might bend if enough force is applied, but you won’t be able to use your hands to break it.

If it wasn’t clear already, Samsung’s design is incredible. Not only does the Galaxy S8 look amazing, but it’s also very sturdy, and it should stand the test of time — along with everything that comes along with it. Other stress tests proved the phone can deal with water immersion, and that the phone’s battery won’t explode even if pierced. Check out JerryRigEverything’s Galaxy S8 torture test below: