Samsung’s Windows 10 tablet is even cheaper than the Surface Pro

Samsung unveiled at MWC 2017 a couple of compelling Windows 10 tablets ready to rival Microsoft’s highly praised Surface Pro devices. At the time, Samsung did not mention prices or release dates for the Galaxy Book tablets. However, the company announced availability details for the 10.6-inch and 12-inch Galaxy Book tablets, and the good news is they’re even cheaper than Microsoft’s Surface devices.
The smaller Galaxy Book 10 costs $629.99, while the Galaxy Book 12 starts at $1,129.99. These are both Wi-Fi-only tablets, with an LTE version of the Galaxy Book 12 being priced at $1,299.99.
What’s remarkable about Samsung’s offer is that each tablet comes with a free stylus and keyboard case. Samsung emphasized this feature on stage during its unveiling event. By comparison, Microsoft doesn’t bundle styluses or keyboard covers with its Surface Pro 4 tablets. The Surface Pro 4 tablet alone that matches the specs of the Galaxy Book 10 starts at $799. For $200 extra you’d get a device comparable to the 12-inch Samsung tablet.
Preorders for the Galaxy Book tablets kick off on April 21st on Verizon for the LTE model, while the Wi-Fi versions will be available from Samsung and select retailers including Best Buy. The tablets will be available in silver from most retailers, while Best Buy will get exclusive black versions. You’ll have to wait a full extra month to get your hands on a Galaxy Book tablet in stores.
The full press release follows below, while our hands-on experience with Samsung’s new Windows 10 tablets is available at this link.
Samsung Galaxy Book Delivers Powerful Performance in a Modern 2-in-1 Solution
Galaxy Book LTE available at Verizon Wireless starting April 21;
Galaxy Book Wi-Fi pre-orders begin April 21 with in-store availability on May 21
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – APRIL 19, 2017 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced pre-order and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Book, a 2-in-1 Windows 10 device that offers mobile professionals full PC functionality anytime, anywhere. The Galaxy Book is available in two sizes – 12-inch and 10.6-inch.
The Galaxy Book has a premium, flexible design for easy portability and maximum productivity. With a versatile form-factor, users can transform the device easily from a notebook to a tablet and with the revolutionary S Pen and keyboard included, the Galaxy Book truly is a capable computing device. The 12-inch’s vibrant Super AMOLED display and 10.6-inch’s TFT screen both support Full HD viewing on-screen, as well as an external 4K video output for an optimal viewing experience.
Starting April 21, Galaxy Book 12-inch LTE model will be available at Verizon Wireless for $1,299.99. Catering to an always connected lifestyle, Galaxy Book LTE model lets users be productive anytime, anywhere through a secure wireless network.
Pre-orders for Wi-Fi models of Galaxy Book 12-inch at $1,129.99* and 10.6-inch at $629.99* also begin April 21 at Samsung.com and select retailers including Best Buy, with general availability starting May 21. The Galaxy Book will be available in Silver nationwide, and Black exclusively at Best Buy.
“Today’s young professionals and entrepreneurs require a device that allows them to work without any limitations,” said Alanna Cotton, vice president and general manager of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “We are excited to bring to market the Samsung Galaxy Book LTE and Wi-Fi models, offering a 2-in-1 PC portfolio that delivers on power and performance.”
Optimized for Efficiency
The multifunctional S Pen is designed for Galaxy Book users to have a more convenient and natural writing experience. With a 0.7mm tip, the S Pen has increased pressure sensitivity so that users can conveniently jot down notes, edit PDF documents and draw professionally. Users can also take S Pen productivity to the next level with features such as Air Command, Smart Select, and Screen Write.
The island style keyboard cover has curved, well-spaced keys and a large touchpad for easy maneuvering. The cover also allows for Galaxy Book to be set up in various angles (‘PC’, ‘Easel’ and ‘Note’ mode) based on optimal comfort and use.
Both the S Pen and keyboard cover never need to be charged.
Seamlessly Connected
Equipped with Samsung Flow1, Galaxy smartphone users can wirelessly connect their smartphone and Galaxy Book to easily transfer and sync documents, messages and notifications. When connected, users can seamlessly read and respond to messages and notifications, received on their Galaxy smartphone, from their Galaxy Book. Samsung Flow is available on both LTE and Wi-Fi models.
The Galaxy Book’s battery is fast-charging and has up to ten and a half hours of video playback3.
PC-Level Performance
For full PC power and performance, the 12-inch features 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor, Dual Core 3.1 GHz while the 10.6-inch has the Intel® Core™ m3 processor, Dual Core 2.6GHz. Built with Windows 10, Galaxy Book users can also enjoy the full desktop Windows experience. The 12-inch LTE model comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, 12-inch W-Fi model comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity2 and the Wi-Fi 10.6-inch comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB capacity2. All models also allow users to add additional storage using a microSD card4.
For more information on Samsung Galaxy Book, please visit http://www.samsung.com.