Samsung’s Windows 10 tablet is even cheaper than the Surface Pro

Samsung unveiled at MWC 2017 a couple of compelling Windows 10 tablets ready to rival Microsoft’s highly praised Surface Pro devices. At the time, Samsung did not mention prices or release dates for the Galaxy Book tablets. However, the company announced availability details for the 10.6-inch and 12-inch Galaxy Book tablets, and the good news is they’re even cheaper than Microsoft’s Surface devices.

The smaller Galaxy Book 10 costs $629.99, while the Galaxy Book 12 starts at $1,129.99. These are both Wi-Fi-only tablets, with an LTE version of the Galaxy Book 12 being priced at $1,299.99.

What’s remarkable about Samsung’s offer is that each tablet comes with a free stylus and keyboard case. Samsung emphasized this feature on stage during its unveiling event. By comparison, Microsoft doesn’t bundle styluses or keyboard covers with its Surface Pro 4 tablets. The Surface Pro 4 tablet alone that matches the specs of the Galaxy Book 10 starts at $799. For $200 extra you’d get a device comparable to the 12-inch Samsung tablet.

Preorders for the Galaxy Book tablets kick off on April 21st on Verizon for the LTE model, while the Wi-Fi versions will be available from Samsung and select retailers including Best Buy. The tablets will be available in silver from most retailers, while Best Buy will get exclusive black versions. You’ll have to wait a full extra month to get your hands on a Galaxy Book tablet in stores.

The full press release follows below, while our hands-on experience with Samsung’s new Windows 10 tablets is available at this link.