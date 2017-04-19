Sony just gave the PS4 Slim a big upgrade without increasing the price

Nintendo’s Switch is the talk of the town right now, which might explain why Sony decided to double the storage of the PS4 Slim while keeping the same $299.99 entry price in place.

When it launched, the $299.99 PS4 Slim shipped with 500GB of internal storage. But starting this week, you’ll get a 1TB hard drive for the same price. That’s a great deal for anyone looking to buy one of the best consoles out there. That also means that you’ll probably be able to score a cheaper price on the 500GB version in the near future, as stores will probably look to dump their stock.

At this time, however, even the 1TB PS4 Slim console is out of stock at Amazon, though you can still order it and it’ll ship once it’s available.

Aside from the storage bump, you should not expect any other upgrades. Of course, you could also just go for the $399.99 PS4 Pro instead, if you’re looking for an even better PlayStation gaming experience.

Arriving on store shelves this month: new slim PS4 system featuring a 1TB internal HDD for $299.99 MSRP! Details: https://t.co/8FZov0rqde pic.twitter.com/khdncXuSmT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Xbox One S is yet to receive a similar storage upgrade. The console starts at $299.99 and packs a 500GB hard drive. You’ll have to pay $50 extra to double the storage for the time being, but we shouldn’t be surprised to see Microsoft follow Sony’s lead here.

Nintendo’s Switch also costs $299.99, assuming you can find one, but the console only has 32GB of built-in storage. It does come with support for microSD cards if you need more local storage, of course.