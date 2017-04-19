Netflix’s brutal Hulu burn has been retweeted more than 393,000 times

Whoever is in charge of Netflix’s Twitter account probably deserves a raise, or a demotion depending on your point of view. Earlier in the week, Hulu took a few well-placed shots at Netflix with a video tweet highlighting all of the content currently streaming on Hulu and unavailable on Netflix. In a 30-second clip, Hulu boasted that it has exclusive seasons from programs like Seinfeld and Brooklyn Nine-Nine along with hit movies like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and Iron Man. Indeed, Netflix in recent years has willingly let expansive licensing deals with movie studios lapse in favor of throwing money at developing original content. Most notably, Netflix in 2015 opted out of a movie deal with Epix and lost thousands of films in the process.

But onto the good stuff. Listed below is Hulu’s original tweet.

Streaming only on Hulu. Not on Netflix. Try your free trial today! https://t.co/zSLJeqPY6e pic.twitter.com/4Edc7TqoaQ — hulu (@hulu) April 14, 2017

It’s nothing brutal, not too savage, and is merely pointing out that Hulu has its own stable of content worth checking out. Netflix’s Twitter game is strong, though, and apparently the streaming giant doesn’t take too kindly to getting called out.

Just a few days later, Netflix fired back with this ferocious tweet.

Welcome to your tape https://t.co/juAMcd0jjU — Netflix US (@netflix) April 18, 2017

Now for anyone who doesn’t appreciate the savagery right off the bat, the “Welcome to your tape” line is a reference to the new Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. The show centers on a female high school student who, before committing suicide, sends out audio tapes explaining her state of mind to individuals she believes were responsible for her decision to take her own life.

The tweet is arguably open to interpretation but Entertainment Weekly succicntly summarized the most common takes: “So Netflix is basically saying Hulu’s ad is so depressed, isolated, and hopeless that it’s making them feel suicidal (or perhaps that their ad plays a like suicide tape…” in the face of Netflix’s streaming dominance.

Predictably, Netflix was criticized on Twitter for seemingly making light of suicide, but Wendy’s — which has a solid Twitter account of its own — gave the tweet its seal of approval with a tweet of its own: “Dunno, it’s pretty solid and relevant to their brand. Doesn’t get much better than that.”