Some months are worse than others when it comes to Netflix departures, but May appears to be on the “not so bad” end of the spectrum. Yes, we’re losing Jurassic Park, Scrubs and the second season of Bob’s Burgers, but we’re not going to miss a significant amount of the content being removed from the service.

Here is the full list of Netflix removals scheduled for May:

Leaving May 1st

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

Leaving May 2nd

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4

Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3

Scrubs: Season 1 – 9

Leaving May 5th

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Leaving May 7th

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

Leaving May 11th

American Dad! Season 8

Leaving May 15th

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5

Leaving May 17th

American Dad! Season 9 & 10

Leaving May 19th

Step Up

Leaving May 26th

Graceland: Season 1 – 3

