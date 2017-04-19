Some months are worse than others when it comes to Netflix departures, but May appears to be on the “not so bad” end of the spectrum. Yes, we’re losing Jurassic Park, Scrubs and the second season of Bob’s Burgers, but we’re not going to miss a significant amount of the content being removed from the service.
Here is the full list of Netflix removals scheduled for May:
Leaving May 1st
- 11 Blocks
- Alfie
- Bang Bang!
- Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
- Cujo
- Doomsdays
- Fantastic Four
- FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
- Flicka: Country Pride
- Garfield’s Fun Fest
- Invincible
- Jetsons: The Movie
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Paulie
- Samurai Headhunters
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
- The Doors
- The Real Beauty and the Beast
- The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Wedding Planner
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- To Catch a Thief
- Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
- Truly Strange
- Turf War: Lions and Hippos
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Venom Islands
- World War II Spy School
Leaving May 2nd
- Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4
- Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3
- Scrubs: Season 1 – 9
Leaving May 5th
- Amapola
- Flubber
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- The Recruit
- What About Bob?
Leaving May 7th
- American Dad! Season 7
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 2
Leaving May 11th
- American Dad! Season 8
Leaving May 15th
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5
Leaving May 17th
- American Dad! Season 9 & 10
Leaving May 19th
- Step Up
Leaving May 26th
- Graceland: Season 1 – 3
