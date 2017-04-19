‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ will be followed by five post-credit scenes

In the months before Guardians of the Galaxy hit theaters back in 2014, many people predicted that it would be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first flop. Those people were wrong.

In fact, it was one of the best superhero films of the decade, raking in over $700 million and racking up a higher score on Rotten Tomatoes than all but two other Marvel movies. Three years later, the sequel is nearly here, and it looks like audiences are in store for yet another surprising experience.

Critics had a chance to see the movie for the first time this past weekend, and while reviews won’t come out for a few more days, the early reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Many were saying that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 could be Marvel’s best movie to date, but they couldn’t share any details about the movie beyond what has already been announced…other than the number of post-credit scenes.

This week, ScreenRant reported that Vol. 2 would feature a record-breaking four post-credit scenes following the final scene of the movie. Director James Gunn was quick to correct the publication:

Gunn and the Guardians have the ability to take liberties with the MCU that others don’t, so expect a majority of these stingers to be jokes. That said, at least one or two will set up future Marvel movies, including Avengers: Infinity War, which will be the first non-Guardians movie to feature the Guardians.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theaters on May 5th, 2017.