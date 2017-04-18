Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is already a smash hit

Ahead of the Galaxy S8’s announcement late last month, there was a growing concern that the Galaxy Note 7 debacle would weigh heavy on consumers’ minds, and ultimately have a big negative impact on Samsung’s new launch. As we’re sure you will recall, Samsung’s best smartphone to date was recalled last year — twice — after some Note 7 batteries burst into flames, causing injuries and property damage in the process. Surveys that sought to gauge how the Note 7 might impact Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ release were mixed, but we had a feeling that people would quickly forget about the Note 7’s issues when they saw how impressive Samsung’s new flagship phones were.

Well, it looks like we hit the nail on the head, because Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ haven’t been released yet and they’re already a smash hit.

As we told you last week, preorders for Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been explosive. Samsung made a few announcements highlighting just how impressive pre-sales have been in its home country of South Korea, and now a new report from a reputable site states that a major milestone has been surpassed.

According to a report from The Investor, a market-focused offshoot of South Korean newspaper The Korea Herald, preorders of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in South Korea have surpassed 1 million units. The report cites data collected from local wireless carriers as of Tuesday, April 18th.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ became available for preorder on April 7th, which means the phones took just 10 days to reach the milestone. Of note, no previous Samsung smartphone has ever reached 1 million preorders in South Korea.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are scheduled to be released this Friday, April 21st, in South Korea and in a number of international markets including the United States. We wrote about how impressive Samsung’s new flagship phones are in our hands-on Galaxy S8 preview, and our full Galaxy S8 review is forthcoming.