Today might be Galaxy S8 day but don’t worry, Apple fans, because we’ve got something special for you, too. It’s time once again to fill up those iPhones and iPads with paid apps that are currently on sale for free. We’ve got nine different apps for you to check out on Tuesday, and make sure you do it soon because these sales could be over at any time.

Don't Miss : 5 ways the iPhone 7 is better than the Galaxy S8

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Gif Generator

Normally $0.99.

Gif Generator user to create a gif by building each frame content such as the background image, the background color and the text with its font and its color. The user can add any text he/she want as the text adapts itself to the frame, can add any image from its camera or gallery and can add the Apple emojis as stickers. As usual, the app allows the user to share the final gif (as a gif or a video) using any app installed in his/her device as Facebook or Twitter. FEATURES: – Create gifs using text and images: The app allows to create each frame and edit the content by adding text, an image and changing several properties as the background color. – iPhone & iPad support: Works on any model of this family of devices. – Share to any app: Thanks to in-built share protocol, you can share the final image using any app installed on your device. – Creates both gif & video: In order to provide maximum support to share, the app creates a video and a gif and the user can choose which one to share or save.

Download Gif Generator

Easy Spending

Normally $0.99.

Over a Million satisfied users agree that Easy Spending is the way to go easy on your spending, reduce debt, and grow your wealth. Easy Spending is an easy way to grow your wealth on a daily basis, by improving spending habits. Its excellent reports and spreadsheets saves lot of time during tax filing. The Easy Spending money tracker, is the most powerful and convenient daily money management App on the GO for iPhone and iPad, that neatly tracks all your cash flow between different accounts that you can budget, It is now, all the more secure, with the addition of Automatic Backup Service in addition to the free email backup. With this feature you never have to worry about losing valuable financial data, either through accidental deletion or change of device. You can restore it on any iOS device with this App installed. Comes with easy gestures with well spaced layouts and large fonts, for easy viewing and readability. Great for maintaining monthly recurring bills with reminders, it has the convenience of an Finance Tracker and BILL reminders at one place. HIGHLIGHTS @ Never loose your valuable financial data either with the free email backup or the All new Automatic Backup Service, (available as an In-App purchase) @ Excellent and seamless cloud sync of all your transaction data. (available as an In-App purchase) @ BILL Reminders. @ Recurring income/expense tracking @ MULTIPLE ACCOUNT(S) Summary in a single screen, and nice reports. $ Passcode LOCK. $ NOTIFICATIONS added to Default calendar for recurring transactions as an option. Using this option, NEVER forget to pay your BILL on time. $ See future bills/payments and income using, “UPCOMING TRANSACTIONS” view. $ Fast Search based on category and notes $ Allows transactions to be emailed as CSV, and also uploaded to your Google Drive account $ Store data for MANY MANY years $ Preview comments in History while drilling down the transactions. $ Use MULTIPLE accounts like Checking, Savings, Credit card, Cash flow, Mortgage accounts etc.

*** REPORTS *** $ Powerful reports, timeline reports $ Doughnut chart reports gives a clean break up of where your money is going. $ Email csv file of all your data for single or all of your accounts, saves a lot time during tax season. $ Upload csv file also to your Google Drive account — Automatic Backup Service —-

Automatic Backup Service is an auto-renewable In-App purchase that lets you take automatic backup without you having to do anything manually. Just keep using the App, and an automatic backup of all you data is safely stored either weekly or monthly. When you App is deleted by mistake or phone is replaced there is no hassle in getting your data back. This feature is offered as a free trial for one month, and the cost of subscription is $0.99 per month, after the trial period. It auto-renews every month until it is cancelled. This feature is also offered as an annual subscription with a cost of $7.99 per year, with a initial trial period of 1 month. It auto-renews every year until it is cancelled. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase, and account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Privacy policy and terms of use https://tektontek.com/termsofuse.php *** What our users say *** @ As a financial planner for 42 years this App is all you need. Its simple clean and to the point. If you think you need more than this, then you don’t get it.

– LouCFP @ Excellent

I am using this app to track our club income/expenses. So easy to use and to create reports then email to whoever needs a copy ! I love it !.

– i apple @ User Friendly Plus!

“I use this app every single day and is by far the most valuable app on my iPhone.” – John Fredrick NY

Download Easy Spending

PDF Converter

Normally $0.99.

Simple and easy to use!

Convert your images to a single PDF file with this app. Straight foward. – Support for iPhone, Ipad, optimization iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

– Press on the Camera icon on your Home screen and get access to Scan with Camera.

– Press on the “+” icon on your Home screen and get photos to pdf.

– Photo editor with features (filter, crop, focus, …)

– Pdf viewer gridview

– Export your scans to iMessages, Email, Google Driver, Dropbox, … (under Other Apps).

Download PDF Converter

Color Twin

Normally $0.99.

Color Twin is an endless and yet oddly addictive game. The concept behind the game is to drag and drop one circle onto another of the same color, seems easy right? But after trying you will feel how tough and challenging can matching colours go. So, get ready for the toughest colour matching game ever. Features

~~~~~~~~~~~~ – iOS 9 or later support

– Awesome Gameplay music

– Better sound effects

– Randomized levels

– Game Center intergration

– Enjoy beautiful minimalistic design and relaxing game music

– Adorable , fun, and thoughtful design

– Social sharing of your score.

Download Color Twin

Split Lab Collage

Normally $1.99.

Split Lab Collage is a powerful collage maker and photo editor for you to create amazing collages using your photos, fun stickers, text with cool fonts. FEATURES

– All kinds of classical collage frame

– Add labels to your images and photo editor

– Apply scores of effects to individual photo

– Add stickers and labels to the photos

– High Resolution output Dozens of templates:

More than 185 classic layout, Support creating photo collages which can contain up to 10 photos. Enhanced editing

Freely rotate, freely zoom in & out, and freely move photos in the collages. Stylish text:

More than 175 fonts available. Allows a wide range of editing options: rotate, scale, change color, add multiple texts. Creative Cute stickers:

Choose from 600 stickers to spice up your photos. Artistic filters

More a 165 are available. These special effects can be applied both globally and individually on your photos. Start making your own stunning collages now!

Download Split Lab Collage

TaskOrganizer

Normally $0.99.

TaskOrganizer – App with a new approach to the management of tasks lists. The possibility of dividing tasks lists into various areas will help you to sort all your tasks and easily get access to them. For each area, you can give a rate of the current situation, set an icon and choose a colour. Making up collections of tasks, you can separately keep and work with the tasks for the day, month, year and even with aims for a whole life. With the help of the project settings, you can set your own collections you need. The most simple function of a random choice of the next task will help you to do more tasks daily. The app allows you to make a choice from all the tasks or from the tasks with pointed priority. Key Features:

– Customizable areas

– Unlimited set of collections tasks

– Multiple projects

– “Accelerator productivity”

– Setting priorities for the task

– Adding tags for task

– Percentage of each area

– Percentage of all the collection on the whole

– Pleasant not boring interface with a coloured circle in the center.

Download TaskOrganizer

ThinkInvisible

Normally $0.99.

I bet you haven’t seen anything like this before: we turned the whole world into an optical illusion! ThinkInvisible is a unique trivia game where you can discover how you imagination works and what your brain is capable of. There’s a charming trailer that shows exactly what is it all about: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59xO2_llC0g Browse through 9 unique sets of pictures, pick one that looks promising and try to recognize it by the small parts we show you. Think of it as a spotlight: it’s showing you only the most important details, forcing your brain to uncover and complete the rest!

By mixing up optical illusions with a puzzle game, we created something so genuine that you have to try out if you’re into unique things. You’ll be rewarded with points and a little surprise (it’s fun – we promise) – and of course the joy of figuring out the original picture (that’s even more fun – you’ll see).

And above all, it looks amazing. NEED HELP? Can’t recognize one of the pictures? Don’t worry:

– First, look around you. Seek the answer in your surroundings or perhaps conjure up a childhood memory to help identify and uncover the picture..

– Is it on the tip of your tongue but you’re still uncertain? Ask for help from your friends! Post the picture to your Facebook or Twitter wall and perhaps the solution will appear sooner than you’d expected!

– And if not? You can also “Reveal the answer” at the cost of points you’ve collected. After solving even a couple, you’ll begin to wonder: “Is everything just an optical illusion?” REVIEWS At first sight, a lot of people say it’s “ingenious”. Really.

But we don’t like to brag that much. Check out what others are saying about the game: “fun hangman adaptation ★★★★★” Don Gatto “AirPlay makes it family fun! ★★★★★” ArtOfWarfare “When the obvious is too boring for you there are at least two possibilities: first, you are drunk, second you know so much about a topic that only sophisticated information inspires you.”

Neversocial, blogger

Download ThinkInvisible

HiCalculator

Normally $0.99.

Do you have private photos that you are not willing to show? So why not hide your secrets in the ‘HiCalculator’? HiCalculator looks like an ordinary calculator, nobody would know the secrets behind it.

some of features:

Some of the features:

1) Convenience:

You can add your ‘SPECIAL’ photos&videos into HiCalculator

, we provides many convenient ways:

1. From Photo App(Camera Roll) ;

2. From iTunes File Sharing Sync;

3. From WiFi Transfer;

4. From in App Camera; 2) Security:

1. secret passcode is needed when access photo&video privacy;

2. Decoy passcode to cover your real privacy;

3. Folder passcode – Further protection to keep people out of your private folders;

4. Hidden Folder – Special way to make files&folders invisible; 3) More than you can imagine:

1. Use as a normal calculator app;

2. Send files via email;

3. Export files to Camera Roll & Computer;

4. Sort flies by date/type/size/name;

5. Multiple formats Support: What are you waiting for? Isn’t that impressive?

Download HiCalculator

FaceGo

Normally $0.99.

Would you like to be stronger, faster and hotter? Take a selfie and change your face with FaceGo now! Features:

– Swap your face with your friend, your idol or your love! – AND HAVE ENDLESS FUN!

– Use photos in camera gallery, Facebook, Instagram, our stock photos or web search. No limitation! Infinite possibilities!

– Change faces automatically. Being a famous star could never be so easy!

– Share your funniest artistic photo with friends and family! Want to laugh some more? No problem! Get our Face Story App to turn face arts into video. Share to show your friends what an artist you really are.

Download FaceGo