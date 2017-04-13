Pokemon Go Easter Eggstravaganza event: Double XP, better eggs and more

At long last, Niantic announced its (inevitable) Easter event for Pokemon Go on Thursday morning. As expected, the Eggstravaganza event will focus on eggs — both the eggs you collect from PokeStops and hatch Pokemon out of and the Lucky Eggs you can use to increase the rate at which you gain experience.

The Eggstravaganza will begin at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET on April 13th and last through 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET on April 20th. During that time, Pokemon Go players will see the following changes in-game:

Greater variety of Pokemon in 2km eggs

More candy from every egg you hatch

Double experience, with Lucky Eggs provided a 4x experience boost

50% off Lucky Eggs in the in-game store

These are all exciting changes for trainers who still log in to Pokemon Go every day, but the increased variety of Pokemon in 2km eggs is the most intriguing bullet point. It’s unclear exactly how varied 2km eggs will be during the event, but if Niantic loads them up with rare Pokemon, trainers are going to get a lot of exercise over the next week. Just remember to hatch eggs you collect after the event begins.

During Niantic’s last event, we saw the first of (hopefully) many Shiny Pokemon. While there’s no mention of additional Shiny creatures being added during the Easter event, we’re going to keep our eyes peeled this afternoon to see if Niantic hid a few surprises in the update.

After all, what’s an Easter egg hunt without surprises?