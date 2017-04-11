This retro Porsche EV is a speed demon that puts Tesla to shame

When you think of blazing fast EVs, the name that naturally comes to mind is Tesla. After all, Tesla’s flagship Model S P100D can go from 0-60 in just 2.4 seconds and can complete a quarter-mile in 10.72 seconds. That said, Elon Musk and co. may have some new competition from an unlikely source: Kreisel Electric.

While far from a household name, Kreisel Electric has a passion for outfitting older and newer cars alike with some tricked out internals, and one of their more recent projects is an incredibly cool and modern take on a classic Porsche 910. Now if you’ve never heard of the Porsche 910, there’s a good reason for that. Indeed, it was originally released in 1966 as a race car and had an incredibly short shelf-life.

Now, a little more than 50 years later, the Porsche 910 is back as an electric car that can even put Tesla’s Model S to shame. Dubbed the Porsche 910e, Kreisel Electric’s latest creation features a 910 shell with completely modern and advanced internals. Impressively, the Porsche 910e can go from 0-60 MPH in just 2.5 seconds and sports a top speed of 186 MPH, easily besting the Model S which has a software-limited top speed of 155 MPH.

Kreisel writes the following about the development process it used when bringing the Porsche 910 back from the dead.

To enable the breathtaking acceleration and the maximum speed, Kreisel developed a 2-speed automated transmission with a gear transmission ratio of 8.16 (in 1st gear) and 4.67 (in 2nd gear), as well as self-locking differential and integrated, electric oil pump to ensure lubrication and cooling…

The car features a modernized cooling system and is also outfitted with a lithium-ion battery with a “capacity of 53 kilowatt-hours” that can deliver approximately 217 miles worth of range on a single charge. Interestingly, Kreisel notes that they had to slightly modify the exterior of the car in order to incorporate the battery system and powertrain.

The official name of the car is the Kreisel Evex 910e and will sell for about $1 million.