It looks like Google’s Pixel 2 will have our favorite Galaxy S8 feature

Large, curved displays are going to be this year’s big smartphone trend. We’ve already seen gorgeous edge-to-edge displays on the LG G6 and Galaxy S8, and the iPhone 8 is also expected to feature a similar design. The Galaxy S8 has curved edges, but the iPhone 8 is also expected to pack a curved OLED screen under the glass cover, although the curves may not be as obvious as the Galaxy S8’s. Aside from size and form factor, the Galaxy S8’s display is also technically more advanced than last year’s OLED screen generation.

Will Google’s next Pixel phones also feature the same kind of design and screen technology?

The current Google Pixel phones both pack OLED displays made by Samsung. It’s probably a no-brainer for Google to keep using OLED tech in the Pixel 2 this year.

However, because Samsung is currently the undisputed king of the OLED display market for smartphones, and because Apple has secured a huge chunk of OLED screens for the iPhone 8, Google may have a problem, one that could affect Pixel 2 supply in the future. And we all know that Google is awful at meeting demand for its smartphones.

A new report from Korea says that Google is ready to invest almost $900 million in LG Display, to secure OLED displays for its upcoming smartphones.

Even without Google, LG is already committing plenty of money in ramping up its OLED display production, as the company is also eying Apple’s crucial OLED supply business. Apple has reportedly inked an iPhone OLED supply deal with Samsung worth $9 billion. Coincidentally, that’s how much Samsung is investing in plants upgrades to handle the extra OLED capacity.

According to ETNews, Google is looking to secure OLED screen supply for its next-gen Pixel smartphone. The report notes that if Google and LG do enter a contract, the OLED displays for Google’s smartphones will be produced no earlier than the third quarter.

It’s unclear whether Google will utilize LG curved displays in the Pixel 2 or whether the phone will have curved edges like the Galaxy S8. But it’s probably likely the Pixel 2 will probably have an OLED screen of some sort, just like its predecessor, and just like its main rivals.

Google appears very interested in making sure it’ll have access to OLED screen supply in the foreseeable future. ETNews also says that both companies are collaborating on the development of foldable displays.