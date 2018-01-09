The vast majority of Americans have no choice when it comes to home internet. By and large, a handful of cable companies have the nation divided up into a series of regional monopolies >>
The vast majority of Americans have no choice when it comes to home internet. By and large, a handful of cable companies have the nation divided up into a series of regional monopolies >>
Rhode Island lawmakers have come up with an ingenious new way to raise revenue on residents: a one-time $20 tax on anyone who wants to watch internet porn. A bill proposed by two >>
In a shocking twist that absolutely no-one could have seen coming, former industry lobbyist, part-time man-child, and full-time FCC chairman Ajit Pai is reportedly under investigation by the FCC’s internal watchdog. The investigation >>
In an interview with NBC News, the head of cybersecurity at the Department for Homeland Security said that Russian hackers successfully penetrated the voter registration rolls of several US states prior to the >>
I don’t think anyone listening to Trump’s proclamations about “beautiful clean coal” thought this administration was going to be in favor of renewable energy. According to a draft 2019 budget proposal obtained by the Washington >>
The FCC’s recent decision to roll back net neutrality provisions and trust in the goodwill of big telecoms company has been divisive, to say the least. Tens of millions of Americans submitted comments >>
During the Federal Communication Commission’s open period of comment on its net neutrality repeal plan, the commission was flooded with over 22 million comments about net neutrality. Reports at the time, and subsequent >>
Net neutrality is not a simple topic to understand. Although the underlying principle — all internet traffic should be treated equally — is short and sweet, how that principle is applied, and why >>