We’re three for three when it comes to substantial Bitcoin crashes. After the slumps of January and February, the first significant Bitcoin price crash has just arrived, taking the price well below that …
Here’s why Bitcoin plummeted below $10,000 again
Bitcoin dipped below $10,000 on Wednesday for the fifth time this year, and all the other cryptocoins saw similar plunges. One of the reasons that drove down the prices is the Securities and …
A dog’s sense of smell is even more advanced than we realized
I have a cute dog that’s something of a beagle mix, and as tends to be the case with canines from the hound family, he’s essentially a nose with four legs. If he …
Porsche signals an interest in developing flying taxis
The notion of flying taxis whisking people to and from various rooftops in major U.S. cities may sound absurd on its face, but a number of big name companies are actively researching the …
Ripple’s rollercoaster turns downwards as Coinbase confirms it won’t support it
All digital coins are climbing on Monday, although it’s Ripple (XRP) that’s really the star of the whole crypto trading show. The third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is riding high on positive news …
Forget sharks, your poop germs might be the most dangerous thing swimming in the ocean
Sharks are incredibly scary creatures to experience first-hand, and I totally understand why you’d be afraid to go swimming in the ocean in an area known for shark encounters. But it turns out …
Steve Wozniak says he was scammed out of $74,000 in Bitcoin
If you find yourself a victim of cryptocurrency theft, odds are that you’ll never see the money again. As it turns out, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently learned this lesson the hard way …
Apple kowtows to China by storing iCloud data locally
Apple has formally transferred iCloud storage and operations for its Chinese users to a China-based firm, a move that complies with local regulations but also raises concerns that the data will be easily …
Don’t believe a word AT&T says about net neutrality
Yesterday, net neutrality advocates from across the internet teamed up for a day of action to promote a fair and open internet. AT&T, one of the companies that vigorously lobbied the FCC to …
Apple’s architectural designs help improve accessibility and show an obsessive attention to detail
For decades now, one of the defining characteristics of Apple has been the company’s unwavering and arguably unrivaled attention to detail. From small design flourishes in its software to forward-thinking details in the …
If you’re having problems in the bedroom, Democrats want you to blame the GOP and net neutrality
Very in-touch and down-with-the-kids lawmaker Chuck Schumer took to Twitter today to push the Senate CRA bill that could overturn the FCC’s net neutrality repeal measure, a bill that needs just one more …
Hero lawyer exploits HOA loophole and parks his WWII tank on the street
Tension between HOAs and people with exotic vehicle collections are nothing new, but one Texas lawyer took things to the extreme last year when he decided to park a WWII-era Sherman tank on …
Bitcoin today: All crypto coins are on the rebound
Crypto traders were in a selling mood on Wednesday and Thursday, with Bitcoin dipping below $10,000 for the fourth time this year. Bitcoin quickly recovered lost ground, and all digital currencies are making …