Twitch streamer and all-around awful person Simone Scott brags about killing a dog when she was a vet tech
Simone Scott, a small-time streamer on video website Twitch, admitted to killing a dog while working as a veterinary technician simply because she didn’t like the dog’s owner. Scott, a biology major at …
Apple faces at least 12 different class-action lawsuits over iPhone slowdowns
With each day that goes by, more iPhone users are banding together to sue Apple for quietly throttling iPhone speed to preserve battery life. Apple came clean last week, and yesterday released additional …
This iPhone slowdown lawsuit wants Apple to pay $999 billion
Apple disclosed a few days ago that it slowed down iPhone with older batteries on purpose, to prevent unexpected shutdowns. iPhone owners were quick to react, filing at least eight class action suits …
Judge fines Apple for withholding evidence in Qualcomm case
Apple and Qualcomm are embroiled in an incredibly complex legal fight right now. They’re accusing each other of various patent infringements, but the primary battle is about royalties for the smartphone chips that …
Comcast accused of signing thousands up for a protection program without their consent
Back in August of 2016, Comcast was named in a lawsuit alleging that the cable company had deceived hundreds of thousands of subscribers in Washington state into paying $73 million in fees over …
Qualcomm is going to war against the iPhone, and its best weapon is a 20-year-old PDA
Many iPhone and Android users have no idea what a Palm Pre is, but they’ll soon learn more about that particular family of iPhone “killers” thanks to Qualcomm. Smartphone users who witnessed the …
Qualcomm wants to stop Apple selling the AT&T & T-Mobile iPhone X
We just learned that Apple has accused Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips of violating several of Apple power-related patents, a lawsuit that may have adverse implications for Android device makers, and we already have a …
Google taken to court in the UK for skirting iPhone security to collect user data
Google was caught with its hands in the cookie jar again, but before you freak out, you should know this privacy-related scandal isn’t new. Google is going to face a class action suit …
Samsung chairman under investigation for $4.2 billion tax dodge
Authorities in Korea aren’t done investigating the family behind the Samsung empire. This time around it’s Samsung’s Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who allegedly used accounts opened under borrowed names to withdraw money from the …
The judge in Apple vs. Samsung case is really tired of doing this
That Apple vs. Samsung patent fight you totally forgot about is still a thing. After being handed a terrible verdict a few years ago for copying the iPhone, Samsung somehow managed to shrink …
For Samsung, copying the iPhone was a massive gamble – and it paid off
Samsung just scored a massive win against Apple in a patent war that seems like it will last forever. It obtained a retrial in one of the cases where Apple scored a significant …
Qualcomm takes a $773 million hit in its fight against Apple
The Taiwanese Fair Trade Commission has fined Qualcomm NT$23.4 billion ($773 million) for antitrust violations. This is one other major defeat for the chipmaker that’s currently embroiled in a complicated legal battle against …