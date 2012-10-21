The vast majority of Americans have no choice when it comes to home internet. By and large, a handful of cable companies have the nation divided up into a series of regional monopolies …
Sprint got spanked for saying its unlimited plan is better than Verizon
The National Advertising Division, an industry body that self-regulates the advertising industry, has recommended that Sprint stop saying that its unlimited plan is better than Verizon’s. The ruling came about after Verizon challenged …
Rhode Island plans bill to hold residents’ porn for $20 ransom
Rhode Island lawmakers have come up with an ingenious new way to raise revenue on residents: a one-time $20 tax on anyone who wants to watch internet porn. A bill proposed by two …
Facebook survey asked users if they’d like child porn on the site
Facebook is already apologizing for a survey, shown to a small number of users on Sunday, which solicited opinions on what Facebook’s policy should be if an adult man “asks a 14-year-old girl …
A home internet sales rep explains the dirty tricks companies use to deceive customers
While the United States and Canada are two very different countries with a raft of different problems, they do share one common enemy: internet service providers. Both wireless and home internet are expensive …
You won’t be able to afford Samsung’s record-setting 30TB SSD
You probably don’t need 30.72TB of fast SSD data at home, but plenty of companies around the world will be excited to hear that Samsung is now ready to manufacture the industry’s largest …
Warren Buffett’s longtime sidekick says Bitcoin is ‘noxious poison’
Bitcoin’s surge to fame and fortune this year has forced the question of whether cryptocurrencies are viable out of Reddit threads and into the world of mainstream finance. It’s become the most-asked question …
Google announces new ad-blocking features coming to Chrome tomorrow
Google on Wednesday declared war on online advertising. Again. Well, it’s not a real, full-fledged war, and it’s nothing new compared to what we already know was coming. Starting Thursday, the Chrome browser …
Many popular ID theft protection services fail to offer basic security features
It’s difficult not to be concerned about identity theft in the modern era. Individuals, businesses and even governments are being hacked with regularity, which is why it’s no surprise that identity theft protection …
This is how politicians should deal with bad cable companies
The relationship between a town’s government and its cable company is often uneasy. Cable companies often hold regional monopolies — only 20% of Americans have a choice of high-speed broadband provider — so …
Autoplay videos can now be muted forever in Google’s Chrome browser
As most seasoned Google Chrome users can attest, being audibly assaulted by an autoplay video when you have multiple tabs open is beyond frustrating. And even though it’s possible to quickly identify the …
Facebook is testing a downvote button to try and fight fake news
Facebook is testing a Reddit-style downvote button for comments on public Page posts, a brand-new mechanism and a major change in how Facebook grades content. Traditionally, the only metric that really mattered for …
Google is making it easier than ever to book a hotel on your phone
Google has been on a mission to make travel planning easier for years, but the past few months have been especially busy for the search giant when it comes to travel booking upgrades. …