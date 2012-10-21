The HomePod, Apple’s opening salvo in the war against Amazon Echo and Google Home, is off to an inconspicuous start. Despite fawning reviews about the speaker’s sound quality, the HomePod failed to sell …
Humor
Someone erected a giant wooden penis in the Alps and nobody will claim responsibility
If you’re trekking in the Austrian Alps there’s a number of things you’d probably expect to see, including snow, rocks, and precious little vegetation. Hikers have gotten an eyeful of all that and …
Watch Tina Fey blast Trump in hilarious cameo on ‘Weekend Update’
If one were to put together a list of the funniest and most influential Saturday Night Live cast members in history, there’s no denying that Tina Fey would not only make the cut …
Video shows woman destroying $200,000 of sculptures while taking a selfie
What lengths would you go to snap the perfect selfie? Would you be willing to bend your neck at an awkward angle? Of course you would. What about posing in a public place …
President George W. Bush videobombs FOX MLB reporter
When you’re the President of the United States, everyone has their eyes on your every move. But once you retire from life in public office you’re free to be who you really are …
🦄 Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappucino didn’t kill me 🦄
Drinking a pink, purple, and neon blue beverage at 7 o’clock in the morning isn’t something I’d ever recommend, but when Starbucks spontaneously launched its new Unicorn Frappuccino with the promise that it …
Netflix’s brutal Hulu burn has been retweeted more than 393,000 times
Whoever is in charge of Netflix’s Twitter account probably deserves a raise, or a demotion depending on your point of view. Earlier in the week, Hulu took a few well-placed shots at Netflix with …
April Fool’s Day roundup: The best tech pranks from around the web
You know what day is today, right? It’s April Fool’s Day, which means many tech companies have dreamt up various tricks and pranks for their fans. Google is a prominent April Fool’s prankster and …
Do you live in Boston or New Jersey? Pornhub will plow you for free
Never one to pass up an opportunity for some sex puns and great PR, Pornhub is using Winter Storm Stella as an opportunity to give back to the city of Boston and state …
Conan mocks Republican Congressman with a hilarious Apple healthcare ad
In the wake of Congressman Jason Chaffetz’s controversial remarks regarding the cost of an iPhone relative to the cost of purchasing affordable health care, Conan O’Brien last night rolled out a mock Apple …
A drone flies into a tiger habitat, and you’ll absolutely believe what happens next
Anyone who’s ever used a laser pointer in the same room as a cat knows that any fast-moving object is pretty much fair game for feline ferocity. Knowing that, it’s hard to imagine exactly …
McDonald’s trolled Apple’s Jony Ive videos in the best possible way
Apple design guru Jony Ive might not share the stage with other execs during product introductions anymore, but he almost always stars in videos that explain the designs behind a new iPhone, MacBook, or …
Trump GIF generator will let you make everything illegal
Eminently GIFable and oddly-colored US President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves around the world when he went on his promised executive order spree. The video clips of him signing and showing off the …