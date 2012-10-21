By far the most important announcement that Nintendo made during its Direct live stream on Thursday (or of the year, for that matter) was confirmation that Super Smash Bros. is coming to Switch. …
This weekend is your last chance to play ‘Sea of Thieves’ before it launches
One of our most anticipated games of 2018 is now less than two weeks away from launch, but you don’t have to wait that long to get a taste of the action. Starting …
The 4 hottest new Nintendo Switch games announced last night are already 20% off from Amazon
Nintendo hosted a big Nintendo Direct event on Thursday evening, and we got a bunch of new details on some of the hottest new Nintendo Switch games coming out this year. The big …
Everything Nintendo announced during last night’s big Nintendo Direct event
Nintendo Direct events are pretty weird. Instead of announcing them in advance and giving them time to build hype, Nintendo announces them pretty much right before they happen. Sure, fans who catch the …
‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ is coming to iOS and Android in the coming weeks
Wrapping up a crazy day for gaming that included a new Call of Duty, a sequel to The Division and confirmation that Super Smash Bros. is coming to the Switch, Epic Games surprised …
Nintendo reveals ‘Super Smash Bros.’ coming to Switch in 2018
Nintendo saved the best for last in the final moments of the Nintendo Direct live stream on Thursday, as the company finally confirmed that Super Smash Bros. will be coming to the Switch …
Watch the ‘Mario Tennis Aces’ Nintendo Direct stream live right here
Nintendo fans waited all of February for another big Nintendo Direct live stream with news about the Switch in 2018, but it never came. For nearly two months, Switch and 3DS owners have …
You can have an SNES Classic in your hands this weekend, and we’ll tell you how
Nintendo’s Switch is still the hottest video game console on the planet, but there’s another Nintendo console that people are infatuated with. No, we don’t mean the 3DS, though that’s also very popular …
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ coming October 12th for PS4, Xbox One and PC
Following weeks of speculation, Activision announced on Thursday that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (IIII) will be the next entry in the long-running first-person shooter series. In a tweet, the publisher announced it …
‘State of Decay 2’ shambles its way to Xbox One and PC on May 22nd
One of the pleasant surprises at the end of the Xbox 360’s life was the release of State of Decay in 2013. The open world survival game was incredibly well-received by critics who …
Report: Blizzard will bring ‘Diablo 3’ to Nintendo Switch after all
One of the more confusing sagas in the video game industry this year has been the rumor that Diablo 3 is going to be ported to the Nintendo Switch. At the end of …
‘Far Cry 5’ evolves the franchise without trying to fix anything that wasn’t broken
For nearly a decade, Far Cry was one of the most interesting game franchises to follow. While every Far Cry game is a first-person shooter, each entry felt more like an episode of …
$45 gets you a box that looks like an SNES Classic, but it plays every SNES game ever
Are you still chasing the Super NES Classic retro video game console? For the love of all that is holy, just give it up already. You’re not going to find it in stores …