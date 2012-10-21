Solid state drives (SSDs) are one of the critical computer components that make the entire experience feel so fast. But not all SSDs are created equal, and Intel’s just-announced Optane 800P series happen …
Computers
Best Buy is having a 3-day sale on MacBooks, iPads, and Beats headphones
The most wonderful time of the year isn’t necessarily the holiday season. The days are finally getting longer again, we’re past the worst of the winter snow, and oh yeah, it’s tax refund …
Google’s new processor could be the future of quantum computing
Quantum computing represents the future of computers, and that’s because of physics. In the not too distant future, we won’t be able to further reduce the size of the transistors used in traditional …
Microsoft’s Surface Pro just got a feature the MacBook has never had
Despite rave reviews from people like me and a distinct lack of innovation from Apple, the Surface lineup has never taken off as a true MacBook competitor for Microsoft. Sure, the hardware is …
Lenovo just unveiled a $219 Chromebook that’s practically indestructible
The annual Mobile World Congress trade show isn’t just about smartphones, though that used to be the case not too long ago. It’s also about tablets and laptops now. As long as a …
Brand new Lenovo Yoga laptops have two voice assistants, Cortana and Alexa
Lenovo just unveiled an incredibly cheap Chromebook laptop at MWC 2018, but the Chinese computer maker also happens to manufacture high-end Windows PCs. And just like in previous years, we got to see …
Huawei invented a keyboard cam to make the world’s best all-screen laptop design possible
At this year’s Mobile World Congress trade show, Huawei pulled off what Samsung did at MWC 2017 last year. If you don’t recall what happened last year, I’ll remind you that the Galaxy …
Here’s the Windows 10 on ARM limitations list that Microsoft wants to keep secret
Windows 10 on ARM promises to make laptop computers cheaper and longer-lasting than ever before. Running Windows 10 on ARM chips, the exact same silicon found inside smartphones, should make all-day battery life …
Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 just got $300 cheaper, but there’s a catch
When it launched late last year, Microsoft’s flagship Surface Book 2 started at $1,499. That might not raise any eyebrows among people who have bought a MacBook before, but Windows laptops don’t normally …
Apple will launch three new Macs this year with a brand-new Apple chip, report claims
Every year, Apple updates its Mac computers, but not every upgrade brings over groundbreaking features. For example, one report said recently that while Apple will release new MacBook Pros this year, you shouldn’t …
Intel promises hardware fixes for Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, but only for new chips
Intel on Thursday reported its financial results for Q4 2017, posting great numbers for the period: $17.1 billion in revenue, or an increase of 8%. The Meltdown-Spectre security issue hasn’t even dented Intel’s …
Dell has another cheap Chromebook that’ll make you reconsider your Windows laptop
There are two main types of Chromebooks that companies sell today: Consumer-grade Windows laptop replacements, costing anywhere from $300 to $500, and cheap-as-possible machines designed for schools and students, normally $200-$300. In general …
Acer’s new $350 Chromebook is the MacBook Air successor we all need
Apple has stubbornly refused to update the MacBook Air in any meaningful way for the last three years, leaving us with an “entry-level” $999 laptop with a woefully outdated screen and body design. …