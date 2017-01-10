Latest News
McDonalds Menu
Lifestyle May 1st at 5:30 PM

McDonald’s just invented the world’s tastiest fork

In a bit of crafty and clever marketing, McDonald’s earlier today posted an infomercial-style video touting the benefits of a completely brand new eating utensil dubbed the “frork”, a utensil that’s basically a >>

Sheeples Definition: Apple Fan
Tech April 28th at 12:07 PM

Hey Apple fans, you’re all sheeple 🐑🐑🐑

Before you ask me to step outside to settle this like men, you should know that I’m apparently a form of “sheeple” too. In fact, nobody is safe. And it’s not Samsung this time >>

Sean Spicer Alternate ABC
Entertainment February 8th at 4:20 PM

Sean Spicer doesn’t need SNL’s help to be funny

SNL recently found the perfect person to play White House press secretary, Melissa McCarthy. The comedian delivered an amazing performance, covering all of Spicer’s blunders since he began working in Trump’s White House, and the video >>