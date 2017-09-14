Nuclear weapons were developed for offensive purposes, but the technology could prove to be a wonderful defense from otherworldly visitors as well. In a new initiative, researchers from NASA have teamed up with >>
Nuclear weapons were developed for offensive purposes, but the technology could prove to be a wonderful defense from otherworldly visitors as well. In a new initiative, researchers from NASA have teamed up with >>
Over a year after its release, the Nintendo Switch is still the hottest video game console on the planet. By far. It’s the only console that offers a unique take on the gaming >>
Apple’s iPhone SE may not have all of the bells and whistles of devices like the iPhone X or even last year’s iPhone 7, but the 4-inch iPhone — which packs the same >>
At long last, it’s starting to look as if Tesla is finally starting to ramp up production on the Model 3 in a meaningful way. Though the Model 3 is reportedly much easier >>
Apple was not the first one to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack from a phone, but the iPhone maker was the only one to receive unrelenting backlash as a result. Meanwhile, Google explained >>
Amazon yesterday released its third-quarter earnings results and completely blew away even the most optimistic of analyst expectations. When the dust settled, Amazon posted revenue of $43.7 billion, a cool $1 billion more >>
Al Franken sure likes to write letters. Barely a day removed from Apple’s iPhone X event, the Minnesota Senator penned a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking a myriad of questions about >>
If you have an iPhone 6 or an iPhone 6s, you know that Apple’s iPhones definitely stand the test of time. They’re still fast, still sleek, and they can still run Apple’s latest >>