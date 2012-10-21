Depending on which particular tech luminary you listen to, self-driving cars are somewhere between one and ten years away from reality. But one thing everyone agrees with is that they’re coming, and they’re …
Rimac unveils an insane hypercar that’s even faster than Tesla’s next-gen Roadster
In the lead up to the Tesla Semi and Roadster unveiling, Elon Musk — in typical fashion — boasted that the event was going to “blow your mind clear out of your skull …
Uber self-driving trucks are already transporting cargo in Arizona
Uber executives have long maintained the highly non-controversial opinion that autonomous driving represents the future of transportation. That being the case, Uber back in 2015 essentially poached nearly every engineer from Carnegie Mellon’s …
Geneva Auto Show 2018: The 5 hottest new cars unveiled this year
Ladies and gentlemen, the 2018 Geneva Auto Show is now in full swing and we’ve seen dozens of big announcements hit the wire from all the big car brands. There truly is something …
$44 LED headlight conversion kit is the ultimate upgrade for any car
Those beautiful LED headlights you see on luxury cars look amazing, but there’s another reason they’re so great: safety. LED headlamps project light further, allowing you to see things much sooner while driving …
The factory where Tesla makes its zero-emissions vehicles just got fined for polluting
Tesla has agreed to pay regulators a $139,500 fine relating to long-standing emissions problems from its factory in Fremont, California. The plant, which was formerly known as New United Motor Manufacturing, Inc. (NUMMI) and …
Toyota is creating a new self-driving company to make research a reality
As car companies come to terms with the reality of a world where they have to compete with Google and Uber, not just each other, they’re shoveling increasing amounts of money and people …
Porsche throws a jab at Tesla, claims Mission E performance will surpass the Model S
Late last year, Porsche Cars North America CEO Klaus Zellmer conceded that Tesla’s Model S — with its incredible performance and high-tech gadgetry — likely lured away prospective buyers who might have otherwise invested …
Watch Tesla’s Model X set a new quarter-mile record, becoming the world’s fastest SUV
While lightning fast 0-60 times certainly make sense for cars like the Model S and the company’s next-gen Roadster, Tesla over the past few years has made a point of boasting about acceleration …
Ford is testing autonomous pizza delivery in Miami
Ford and Dominos are jumping on the autonomously-piloted bandwagon with a new pilot project, which should eventually see a fleet of robotic cars roaming the streets of Miami, two large Meat Feasts in …
Elon Musk boasts: Tesla Semi specs may be better than initially advertised
When Tesla unveiled the Tesla Semi late last year, it managed to pull off the impossible. Sure, the Tesla Semi’s specs are impressive, but even more astounding was Tesla’s ability to get people …
Tesla offers to install workplace charging stations for free for qualified businesses
Before Tesla stands any chance of breaking into the mainstream and competing with the industry leaders, charging stations for its vehicles need to be significantly easier to find than they are now. To …
Tesla’s Autopilot feature should see some huge performance improvements soon
When Tesla released its Autopilot feature a few years ago, it didn’t take long before enthusiastic Tesla owners began pushing the feature to the limit. In fact, some of the early Autopilot videos …