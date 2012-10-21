Accessories

Have you ever wondered why there are no wireless chargers that are actually, you know, wireless? Well guess what: there actually is a wireless charger that doesn’t have to be plugged in for …
Special Amazon sale slashes Fire TV and Fire TV Stick prices for Prime members only
If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, it’s time to rectify the situation and sign up for a free trial immediately. Why is it so important that you sign up now, you …
Next-gen AirPods will likely include noise cancellation features
A new research report from Barclays (via MacRumors) claims that Apple is hard at work on a next-gen pair of AirPods that will likely see the light of day sometime in 2019. Feature …
For the price of an Echo Dot, this tiny device adds Alexa to your car
Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great affordable way to get access to Alexa anywhere in your house, but what happens when you leave? Using the Amazon app on your smartphone isn’t convenient at …
Get a Nintendo Switch for $224 or an Apple HomePod for $272 today, both all-time lows
EBay’s deals are often hit or miss, but there are some serious hits happening today thanks to a site-wide 20% discount code. You can find the full details of the promotion right here …
Fix your home Wi-Fi with this $24 range extender instead of getting a new $300 Wi-Fi system
Mesh Wi-Fi systems are all the rage right now and to be honest, the good ones deserve every bit of hype they get. Systems like Google Wifi make it so easy to blanket …
Today’s best deals: Super Smash Bros. for Switch, $30 Fire TV Stick, Robot vacuum, Nexus phones, more
We’ve got some fantastic deals to close out the week on Friday, and it all begins with a 20% discount for the just-announced Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo Switch (sorry, Prime subscribers …
These LED bulbs look like real flickering flames, and we’re obsessed with them
LED bulbs are a dime a dozen, but you’ve never seen a bulb quite like the Texsens LED Flame Effect Light Bulb. These awesome bulbs fit just about anywhere a normal LED light …
Amazon’s sale on this Crock-Pot slow cooker is so good, I almost kept it to myself
What can you buy for $9 these days? I’m not talking about a slice of pizza and a soda, I’m talking about something of value that you’ll use all the time. We can’t …
These $19 iPhone X cases heal themselves from scratches
We’re not saying that the Innerexile Instant Self-Repair Case for the iPhone X is magic, but we’re also not NOT saying that the Innerexile Instant Self-Repair Case for the iPhone X is magic. …
Today’s top deals: Slimmest iPhone X battery case, $13 transforming drone, heavenly neck massager, more
If you’re in the Northeast right now, there’s a good chance you’re still snowed in. What better way to spend your breaks in between shoveling than by checking out the days best deals? …
Apple’s $200 AirPower might never launch, but this wireless triple charger is available now for $37
Are you anxiously awaiting Apple’s upcoming AirPower wireless charging pad? No? OK good, because neither are we. Sure it’s cool to be able to wirelessly charge three devices at once, but the AirPower …
Amazon has $9.99 smart light bulbs that work with both Alexa and Google Assistant
No one would ever argue the merits of smart lighting products. It’s awesome to have the ability to control the lighting in your home using voice assistance or the flexibility of smart home …