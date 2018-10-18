Marvel star who died in Infinity War says ‘it’s only going to get worse’ in Avengers 4

Half of the population in the known universe died at the end of Infinity War, including half of our favorite Avengers. As heartbreaking as it may have been initially, Avengers fans must have realized rather quickly that the deaths can’t be final because many of those characters would still have to appear in Marvel films down the line. In the months that followed the Infinity War premiere, a growing stack of reports revealed that many of the dead heroes would be resurrected in the sequel.

We also learned that anything is possible in the MCU, but at high personal cost, a hint that bad things are in store for the Avengers who may want to undo Thanos’ snap, especially given the Russos habit of shocking audiences. And now we have one more confirmation that the Avengers 4 will not bring the happy end that some fans want.

“It’s only going to get worse,” said Elizabeth Olsen when talking about the Infinity War ending. Olsen, of course, plays Scarlet Witch/Wanda, and she too died after the snap. The actress failed to confirm earlier this year whether she will appear in Avengers 4. But this spoiler-free revelation seems to tell us that Wanda will be very much alive.

Olsen and Tom Hiddleston were on deck at ACE Comic Con in Chicago last weekend, ComicBook reports, where they talked about Infinity War.

“The thing you have to do at the end of Infinity War is a kind of sacrifice, and arguably Loki makes a similar one,” Hiddleston said at one point during the panel, referring to the fact that Wanda had to kill Vision at one point during Infinity War. And that’s apparently where Olsen said that things are going to get worse going forward.

We expect some of the older Avengers to give up their lives for the greater good, although we have no idea how it will happen. Mark Ruffalo may have spoiled the Infinity War ending, but we only paid attention to his revelation well after the movie launched. So far, Avengers 4 stars haven’t really leaked anything other than to confirm that Doctor Strange has a lot of Quantum Realm lines in the new movie, even though Doctor Strange is also dead.

Reshoots for Avengers 4 are done, and we expect a first teaser to drop at some point next month.