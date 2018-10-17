RED Hydrogen One specs leak online with days to go before launch

One of the most anticipated phones of the year, if only for its sheer audacity, is RED’s Hydrogen One Android phone with a holographic display. We’ve written about the phone at length in recent months as RED has continually shifted its release around the calendar, but with the phone’s launch day finally set in stone, a significant leak has appeared online, seemingly spoiling the phone’s specifications and many of its major features as well.

On Tuesday, Ubergizmo shared an infographic which describes the Hydrogen One in great detail. Some of the specs have made their way into previous leaks, but this is the first time we’re seeing them all in one place at once.

According to the spec sheet below, the Hydrogen One will feature a 5.7-inch display at 2560 x 1440 resolution, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 12.3-megapixel stereo rear cameras, 8.3-megapixel stereo front cameras, 4,500 mAh battery, aluminum case, and a pogo connector for modular expansions.

The phone will also feature a USB-C port for charging, a dual SIM and microSD slot, a fingerprint scanner on the side, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack, believe it or not. The infographic doesn’t specify what CPU RED will be using, but previous leaks have suggested the Hydrogen One will stick with last year’s Snapdragon 835.

Of course, the key feature of the Hydrogen One is its ability to capture and display holographic stills and video, which is something no other flagship phone can do. RED believes that its “4V” technology will be enough to swing at least a few curious buyers its way once it goes on sale on November 2nd for $1,195.