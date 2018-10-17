The newest Google Maps feature is only useful if you have the right kind of car

Google on Tuesday unveiled a brand new Google Maps feature that should improve your overall navigation experience, but only if you operate the kind of vehicle. Going wants to get you going “no matter what mode of transportation” you use, including electric cars. That’s why, going forward, Google Maps will display electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, which should come in handy when planning longer trips that extend well beyond your EV’s autonomy.

Given that electric vehicles are only going to get more popular in the future, Google’s focus on EV charging should be appreciated.

Image Source: Google

Google Maps won’t automatically list EV charging locations on your route. Google explained in a blog post that a quick search in the app for “ev charging” or “EV charging stations” will display on the map the nearest stations. On top of that, the results will include handy information like the location of a station, the number and types of ports available, and charging speeds. Businesses that have charging stations will now have a link to information about them.

Image Source: Google

Additional details from drivers, including photos, ratings, reviews, and questions will also appear in search results.

Google also notes that Google Maps supports the following types of charging stations around the world:

Global: Tesla, Chargepoint

US: SemaConnect, EVgo, Blink

UK: Chargemaster, Pod Point

AU & NZ: Chargefox

The new feature will be available worldwide on Android and iOS at first — make sure you’ve got the latest app version installed on your devices. The desktop version of Google Maps will get it in the coming weeks.