Remote for Mac

Normally $3.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into a wireless remote control for your Mac.

Enjoy full control of your Mac while giving presentations, watching movies, listening to your favorite music and many more! Super fast, super easy, right from your mobile device! * * * FEATURES * * * • Fully Simulated Mouse

• Magic Remote

• Multi-Touch Gestures

• Functional Keyboard

• Application Launcher & Switcher

• Shut Down / Sleep / Restart / Log Off Remotely

• Password Protection

• Customizable Interface

• Works under Wi-Fi network * * * BEFORE YOUR START * * * 1. Visit remotemouse.aexol.com and download & install an app for Mac client on your computer.

2. Open app client on your Mac, click “Pair devices” and set up a password which allows you to connect to your Mac with your iPhone & iPad

3. Make sure that your mobile device is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your computer

4. Open app on iPhone or iPad and press “Connect”, provide a password and enjoy!

Tape Measure PRO

Normally $3.99.

Tape Measure PRO provides you with the quickest way to measure any distance. Simply move your phone from one point to another and app would display the distance between them. No additional devices needed. Tape Measure PRO uses built-in sensors like accelerometers and gyroscopes to calculate precisely how far you have moved your device which makes it ideal for length, width or height of objects measurement as well as internal room dimensions and much more. Features:

– Measures distances from 20cm to 100m (8” to 300ft) quickly and easily

– Displays in metric or imperial units

– Save & store your measurements in the app

– Get access to them while shopping furniture, visiting construction site and much more

FRYY – how to cook a steak

Normally $3.99.

The perfect steak every time only with FRYY!

Grilling a steak is always a stress? You never know how long you should keep it on fire and when to flip?

Relax! Fryy is a timer and grilling guide that makes barbecuing easier than ever before! All you need to do is:

– select your meat,

– thickness,

– doneness level

Fryy will do the rest! The app automatically recommends the perfect temperature, grilling and resting time. The app will notify you when it’s time to flip your steak and when it’s ready. Enjoy perfect steak every time with Fryy.

PumknMoji

Normally $0.99.

Love Pumpkin Spice Lattes? FALL IS HERE with a cute Pumpkin emoji sticker pack that you can use in iMessage! You can liven up your messages with adorable Pumpkin emoji illustrations, right in time for Halloween. •Access iMessage apps–Tap the App Store icon beside the chat field to see your most recently used iMessage app.

•Find new stickers–First tap the App Store icon, then tap the 4-ovals icon in the lower left to bring up the app drawer. Then, tap the + icon to access the Store.

•Use stickers in chat–Tap to send, or touch and hold to put stickers on top of a bubble, other stickers, photos, and videos. Express yourself in new ways with over 50 pumpkin-tacular Stickers you can put anywhere in your chat. Scale, rotate, and layer stickers–even place them on photos you send and receive!

Light Lux Meter

Normally $3.99.

Looking for a light meter?

You have just found the best Light Meter app for iPhone. Controlling light is an essential skill for all photographers, videographers, digital filmmakers, both amateur and professional. Lux Light Meter will help you measure and control light level for the perfect picture exposure. Save time and money by getting our lux light meter app instead of expensive luminosity meters. The app support lux & foot-candle light scales. Get the rate light ratio for your photos. New features:

– dual camera support

– more accurate algorithm

– new design Remember that Lux Light Meter is not a replacement for a professional device. It should be used for amateur purposes only.

Speed Radar Gun PRO

Normally $3.99.

Is car moving too fast? Now you have the tool to find out!

Turn your device into a Radar Speed Gun! Measure speed of an approaching vehicle easily! All you need to do is:

1. Point your device’s camera toward the approaching vehicle

2. Aim between the headlights & wait for measurement to begin

3. Save the result at any moment by pressing “Save” button

StoryToys Haunted House

Normally $2.99.

As night falls in the spooky forest, monsters are stirring in the Haunted House. Do come in – if you DARE! In this house, it’s halloween all year round, so come meet the monsters, play games, and complete challenges to win spooktastic badges and stars. StoryToys Haunted House is packed full of ghoulish games, awesomely eerie activities and things that go bump in the night. GAMES

• Freaky Flyer: Play aerial tag with flying dragons and grisly goblins.

• Super Glooper: Bat away flying balls of slimy goo as the monsters go wild!

• Matching Monsters: Test your memory with a monstrous game of matching pairs.

• Pumpkin Picker: Spot 10 hidden pumpkins as you search for the Haunted House on a dark and stormy night. Watch out, there’s a zombie about!

• Spooky Dresser: Give Jack O’Lantern a horrible new look for Halloween with bat wings, horrible horns and hairy warts.

• Ghost Whacker: All aboard the Ghost Train for a thrilling ride. Help Wilma the Witch and the Mummy whack ghosts – but don’t get slimed!

• Monster Hunter: Feeling brave? Then play a game of monster hide and seek in the dark!

• Creepy Crawler: Put up some Halloween decorations, but tread carefully. One false move and you’ll wake up Uncle Drac!

• Make magic potions, build your own monster, and much, much more…

Stress & Anxiety Companion

Normally $0.99.

Can an app really make you feel better? We think it can. We’re the former patient and his psychologist who joined forces to create an affordable app that can help anyone suffering from stress and anxiety. Download today and start using our CBT inspire toolkit to: Breathe:

• Control your breathing with the help of our visual exercises. Relax:

• Six general relaxation recordings recorded by Dr Robin Hart: Mindfulness Body Scan, Progressive Muscle Relaxation, Safe Place, Positive Guided Imagery, Calm Breathing and a Relaxation Body Scan.

• Three scenario specific relaxation recordings for Work, Travel and Study related anxiety. Reframe:

• Reframe your negative and anxious thoughts using our simplified CBT process helping you identify triggers and their associated thoughts, replacing those thoughts with new ones – not just today, but every day. Create:

• Turn your key thoughts and learnings into handy photo cards. Learn:

• Our easy to digest Learn section gives you valuable information about all things stress, anxiety and CBT.

• Now features specific content on how to manage Work, Travel and Study related anxiety. AWARDS

• Featured on the NHS App Library

• 100k downloads and counting!

• Read our 5 star reviews including: “Have had CBT before, and this app is a fantastic companion to have for continuing good CBT habits even when time with the specialist is over.” “This app has really met my needs when it comes to anxiety, the voice actor has a mellow and relaxing voice which is easy on the ears and a helpful guide to tell you all about what you’re feeling and why, I’m so impressed and it is my go to app.”

